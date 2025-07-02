CRAFTSMAN®, Ace Hardware Foundation And Joe Gibbs Racing Team Up For Annual Racing For A Miracle Program



Racing for a Miracle supports Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, including the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago

Ten children from the hospital will be honorary junior crew members for NASCAR driver Christopher Bell

Junior crew members' art will be featured on Bell's No. 20 car in the July 6 race

CRAFTSMAN will donate $100,000 to the Ace Hardware Foundation in support of CMN Hospitals Ace Hardware is celebrating CRAFTSMAN's continued support by offering customers 20% off** select CRAFTSMAN V20* Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories

CHICAGO, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK ), is proudly teaming up once again with the Ace Hardware Foundation and NASCAR driver Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing for the 19th Annual Racing for a Miracle program, which supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals).

This year, CRAFTSMAN is donating $100,000 to the Ace Hardware Foundation for CMN Hospitals. Since 2006, Stanley Black & Decker and its brands have contributed more than $1.9 million to the Racing for a Miracle program. The program provides funding for vital treatments and healthcare services for children and their families at 170 CMN Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

"For nearly 20 years, we have seen firsthand the impact Racing for a Miracle, and our partnership with Ace Hardware Foundation and CMN Hospitals, has had for children and their families. We're always so inspired by their stories, and their strength and perseverance," said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorships for Stanley Black & Decker. "We're proud to be part of this legacy and happy to celebrate the incredible impact this program has made."

The donation to the Ace Hardware Foundation will take place during a tailgate at Ace Hardware corporate headquarters. At the tailgate, CRAFTSMAN, Ace Hardware and Christopher Bell will unveil the design for 2025 CRAFTSMAN Racing for a Miracle car with the help of ten children from the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Ace Hardware Offers Special CRAFTSMAN® Promotion

Additionally, Ace Hardware is celebrating CRAFTSMAN's continued support of the Ace Hardware Foundation and the Racing for a Miracle program by offering customers 20% off** select CRAFTSMAN V20* Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories. This offer is exclusive to Ace Hardware and is valid June 25th, 2025 through July 31, 2025 in-store and online.

Visit or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook and Instagram for updates on this year's Racing for a Miracle program.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18 volts.

**See store or for details and eligible products. Offer valid only on qualifying CRAFTSMAN products purchased 6/25/2025 through 7/31/2025, while supplies last. Offer valid at participating Ace Hardware stores, on acehardware, and the Ace mobile app. May not be combined with any other discount or offer and does not apply to prior purchases. Discount does not apply to tax, shipping and handling, or assembly. If merchandise is returned, customer will receive discounted price paid. Other restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited.

About CRAFTSMAN

CRAFTSMAN is the most trusted and recommended brand in Tools and Outdoor by DIYers.* With solutions for the home, yard and garage, CRAFTSMAN is committed to empowering DIYers at every stage of their journey. Crafted with the same innovation and expertise homeowners have come to expect and love, CRAFTSMAN is here to help DIYers BUILD ONTM. For more information, visit or follow CRAFTSMAN on Facebook and Instagram .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 48,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals .

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Ace also owns Ace Hardware Home Services, a collection of local service companies with experienced professionals dedicated to helping homeowners complete home maintenance tasks. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the Helpful Hardware Folks. For more information, visit acehardware or acehardware.

*Rated among 25 leading competitive brands, based on online national survey of 261 DIY tool and residential outdoor power equipment owners ages 18+, conducted in 10/2024.

SOURCE CRAFTSMAN

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED