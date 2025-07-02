Side View Ventures Hosts Exclusive Midland Cap Table Dinner Bridging Energy, Security, And Tech Conversations

Midland Cap Table at Cowboy Prime

- Alex PoscenteMIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Side View Ventures , the celebrity-backed investment fund known for curating high-impact, private gatherings at the intersection of capital and innovation, brought its signature“Cap Table Dinner” series to Midland, Texas this June. Led by the mother-daughter duo Michelle and Alex Poscente, the invite-only series is designed to unite high-growth founders, influential creators, and capital allocators in intimate settings where real conversations lead to real capital flow.Following successful“Cap Table” dinners in Los Angeles, New York, and Austin where topics ranged from artificial intelligence to emerging consumer tech, the Midland dinner marked the series' first deep dive into the energy sector. Hosted in partnership with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the event convened top-tier investors from oil, gas, and energy, representing hundreds of billions in AUM, alongside founders and thought leaders shaping the broader conversation around infrastructure and resilience.“This was our first Cap Table focused on the energy space, and I couldn't have been more impressed by the caliber of insight around the table,” said Michelle Poscente, Co-Founder of Side View Ventures.“I've spent years curating conversations around AI, consumer tech, and private equity but sitting with the sharpest minds in oil and gas reminded me that true innovation isn't confined to one industry. The most sophisticated capital is looking across sectors and so are we.”The evening also featured HERO , a nonlethal self-defense product redefining personal preparedness, sparking broader discussions on how investors are rethinking critical infrastructure by blending energy, security, and digital rights in an increasingly interconnected world. With Side View Ventures at the helm, the“Cap Table Dinner" series continues to build momentum as a space where relationships, resources, and bold ideas converge. Alex Poscente, a serial founder and the creator of Ivy Insights, a product studio for influencer and celebrity apps, has been instrumental in scaling the series. Alex recently made headlines for her role in Project Liberty, the global initiative behind a high-profile bid to acquire TikTok and reshape digital ownership.“The smartest rooms are the most intentional and that's what we're building with Cap Table,” said Alex Poscente.“When energy investors start thinking like tech founders and vice versa, that's when new markets and new companies get built.”With sponsors like Goldman Sachs and the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Cap Table Dinner series is only picking up speed. Next stop: Denver, Colorado this summer. A curated guest list, high-conviction conversations, and the kind of connections that move markets.To request an invitation or explore partnership opportunities, please visit the contact page at Side View Ventures.

