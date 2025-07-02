Zeptive Updates Its School Security Systems To Better Detect Vaping Threats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zeptive introduces a new generation of vape detection solutions that enable schools and organizations to act quickly against unauthorized vaping and promote healthier indoor environments.

Andover, MA , July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeptive has unveiled an innovative smart sensor system that enhances how schools and workplaces monitor and respond to vaping activity. The latest system features a sophisticated vape detector designed to sense vape aerosols in real-time and alert staff when unauthorized usage is detected. This development comes as educational institutions and commercial facilities seek effective ways to deter vaping-related incidents and support a safe indoor environment.

Vaping has become a growing public health concern, particularly among teenagers and young adults. According to the CDC, over 2.1 million U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2023. These devices often contain high levels of nicotine, which can impair brain development and lead to addiction.







Zeptive

In addition, many students are turning to vape products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, leading to serious behavioral and legal concerns in schools.Because vape devices are small and discreet, traditional surveillance methods often fail to catch offenders.

In response, Zeptive has introduced a powerful software upgrade across all its products to strengthen the response and detection capabilities of the sensors. Among the most notable features is the new THC alert functionality, now accessible directly in the Notifications Settings and Timeline View, allowing administrators to instantly identify and respond to THC detection events without the need to download reports.

The update also includes enhanced notification options, offering greater flexibility in how schools and security teams receive alerts. System status labels have been improved for consistency, aligning the device dashboard and the Zeptive Console for easier monitoring. Additionally, PoE-connected sensors can now stay active during nightly maintenance periods, with administrators able to customize maintenance times within a 24 hour window.

Designed for flexibility and efficiency, the system offers both wireless and wired sensor options that can be installed within minutes. Each sensor uses a battery or Power over Ethernet connection and is designed to function reliably without complex wiring or infrastructure upgrades. With options for cellular, Wi-Fi, or Ethernet connectivity, facilities can deploy these devices across various building types. Users can access instant alerts through text, email, or mobile notifications.

In addition to detecting nicotine and THC aerosols with minimal false positives, Zeptive vape detectors also provide tamper alerts, noise detection, and advanced analytics. These sensors are being used in schools across North America and worldwide, and they are especially valuable in restrooms, locker rooms, and other private spaces where traditional surveillance is not suitable.

The company's sensors integrate seamlessly with many leading video management systems, including Genetec, Milestone, Hanwha, Axis, and Avigilon. This integration allows facility managers to correlate vape alerts with camera footage. Zeptive's secure cloud-based dashboard provides a centralized platform to monitor sensor activity and access historical data.

The threat of vaping extends beyond nicotine addiction. Aerosols from e-cigarettes may contain harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, heavy metals, and volatile organic compounds, posing respiratory risks to both users and bystanders.

Moreover, the increasing popularity of flavored vape products and sleek designs has led to their rapid spread among underage users. School districts are now facing rising disciplinary incidents and health-related absences tied directly to vaping.

Zeptive also emphasizes quick deployment. Their starter kits offer cellular-connected sensors ideal for pilot programs or rapid implementation. In addition, the full suite includes scalable options for enterprise-wide rollouts.

The latest software improvements are automatically included for all devices shipped after November 2023, with upgrade packages available for earlier models.

About Zeptive

Zeptive designs intelligent vape and air quality monitoring systems for schools, businesses, and public buildings. Its solutions provide real-time detection with secure, remote access, helping to create safer, vape-free environments. Designed for ease of use, reliable performance, and minimal maintenance, Zeptive also supports administrators with educational tools and parent engagement resources to help address the vaping crisis at multiple levels.

Media Contact

Zeptive

100 Brickstone Square #208, Andover, MA 01810

(617) 468-1500



















