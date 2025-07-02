North Texas Food Bank Announces New Additions To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four community and business leaders begin their terms July 1

Dallas, TX, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is proud to welcome four new members to its Board of Directors: John D. Hedrick III (J. Hedrick), Matt James, Mark Kleinman, and Antonella Pisani . Their terms begin July 1, 2025, coinciding with the departure of four long-serving board members: John Beckert, Jeff George, Calvin Hilton , and Adam Saphier .

“Our new members bring diverse skills and perspectives to the board,” said Ginny Kissling , Chair of the NTFB Board of Directors.“Each one has a strong track record in their field and a deep commitment to the North Texas community. I'm confident they'll help us continue to grow our impact and strengthen our connection to the people we serve.

New Board Members:

J. Hedrick brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience to the North Texas Food Bank Board of Directors. He currently serves as CEO of Smile Doctors, LLC, where he oversees all facets of the organization. Hedrick's career spans leadership roles across various industries, including his tenure as CEO of Pei Wei and key operational positions at companies such as NPC International, Pilot Flying J, 7-Eleven, and RaceTrac Petroleum. With a strong background in managing complex operations and multi-billion-dollar budgets, Hedrick brings a results-driven perspective to strategic planning and organizational growth. He holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and is passionate about applying his business expertise to support mission-driven organizations, such as NTFB.

Matt James joins the North Texas Food Bank Board of Directors with extensive experience in operations, human resources, and real estate strategy. As Senior Vice President of Operations for FedEx Office and Print Services, he directly oversees 2,100 office-staffed locations and shares responsibility for the overall retail network and the 25,000 customer access points. During his career at FedEx, he has also led HR initiatives and contributed to key real estate projects, offering a well-rounded perspective on organizational leadership. James holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Auburn University and an MBA from the University of Tennessee. A recent member of the NTFB Advisory Council, he brings both insight and enthusiasm to his new role on the board.

Mark Kleinman , retired Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Pioneer Natural Resources, brings a wealth of legal and governance experience to the North Texas Food Bank Board. Following Pioneer's acquisition by ExxonMobil, Kleinman stepped into early retirement, concluding a distinguished legal career that also included serving as Vice President and General Counsel for Inet Technologies, Inc. He holds a B.S. in Government and a J.D. with honors from The University of Texas School of Law. Kleinman's leadership and legal acumen will support NTFB as it continues to strengthen its governance and operational frameworks.

Antonella Pisani , CEO and Founder of Eyeful Media, joins the North Texas Food Bank Board after serving three years on the Advisory Council, where she currently chairs. At Eyeful Media, Pisani leads a team focused on digital strategy and marketing for mid-market companies and private equity firms. She holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, summa cum laude, from St. Edward's University. A proven entrepreneur and digital innovator, Pisani brings a fresh perspective to the board along with a deep commitment to community impact and equity.

“We're excited to welcome these new directors at such a pivotal time for our organization,” said Trisha Cunningham , President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.“Their professional insight and dedication to our mission will help us navigate the challenges ahead and seize opportunities to better serve our neighbors.”

Recognizing Outgoing Board Members:

NTFB also extends its deep appreciation to the four directors concluding their service:

John Beckert concludes a seven-year term on the NTFB Board of Directors, marking just one chapter in a decades-long commitment to our mission. A longtime supporter and advocate, Beckert has served in many leadership capacities, including Chair of the Planning Committee and, most recently, as the first NTFB Board liaison to the Feeding North Texas Foundation. His financial and strategic insight has helped shape the organization's growth, while his personal philanthropy, alongside that of his wife, Pam, played a major role in the success of the Stop Hunger Build Hope Capital Campaign. With service totaling 837 million meals enabled during this board term, Beckert leaves behind a legacy that reflects both his heart for service and his ability to lead with vision. He continues to serve as a LIFE Council member and a Lifetime Board Member, ensuring his deep connection to the Food Bank endures.

Jeff George has brought energy, insight, and big-picture thinking to the North Texas Food Bank since joining the board in 2019. His six years of service have helped enable 760 million meals, but his impact extends far beyond the numbers. As Chair of the Governance Committee, George helped strengthen NTFB's board operations and leadership pipeline. He and his wife, Renee, also played a key role in the Nourish North Texas Campaign, helping expand NTFB's reach and deepen its community ties. Through his network and philanthropic leadership, George has helped push NTFB to grow in both scale and ambition. His steady encouragement to aim higher has made a lasting difference.

Calvin Hilton is wrapping up nine years of service on the NTFB Board of Directors, leaving behind an incredible legacy of leadership and advocacy. His efforts during this tenure have helped to enable 980 million meals for the community. As Chair of the People & Culture Committee, Hilton has been instrumental in shaping NTFB's approach to organizational health and employee engagement. His influence predated the formation of that committee, often serving as the board's go-to for thoughtful guidance on people and compensation matters. Hilton's support through Bread Financial helped launch NTFB's first volunteer match initiative, a program that continues to bring corporate teams directly into the organization's mission. Always ready to show up, he has represented NTFB at community events and continues to be one of its most engaged and reliable champions.

Adam Saphier has been an invaluable resource to NTFB over the past seven years, particularly when it comes to navigating real estate decisions that support NTFB's long-term strategy. His service helped enable 837 million meals, but his behind-the-scenes influence is what truly stands out. Saphier has advised on everything from evaluating NTFB's former Farmer's Market space to securing its new leased location, and most recently, the purchase of the property adjacent to NTFB's Plano campus. His role as Real Estate Liaison has been critical and will continue as he stays involved through NTFB's new Real Estate Holding Entity. Beyond facilities, Saphier has served on multiple committees and has consistently shown up for the organization, offering words of encouragement and taking time to connect. His professional expertise and community connections have helped advance NTFB's mission in meaningful ways.

“These board members have been vital to our success,” said Cunningham.“Their service, insight, and commitment to ending hunger in North Texas leave a lasting legacy.”

In addition to recent board transitions, the North Texas Food Bank extends its sincere thanks to Andy Zollinger for nearly eight years of service as General Counsel. During this time, Andy supported numerous contractual, real estate and other legal supports through his employment at DLA Piper. He was an engaged member of the NTFB board and a valued partner as the organization expanded its facilities and advanced its mission. NTFB is pleased to welcome Taylor Reed , a litigation attorney with DLA Piper, as the new General Counsel. DLA Piper has been a trusted legal partner to NTFB for over two decades.

The NTFB Board of Directors for the 2026 financial year includes:

Executive Committee



Ginny Kissling, Ryan, LLC (Chair)

Retta Miller, Jackson Walker, LLP (Vice Chair-Elect)

Chris Barrett, Boston Consulting Group

Kimberly Cockrell, Toyota Motor North America

Patti Hansen, Capital One

Jerri Garison, Baylor Scott & White Health

Rev. Dr. Lael C. Melville, Melville Family Foundation

Mike Preston, Community Volunteer Tom Walker, Dallas Cowboys Football Club Ltd

Members at Large



Aradhana (Anna) Asava, HungerMitao

Edmundo Castañeda, Parkland Health

Nitin Chaturvedi, Community Volunteer

Catherine Enrico, The Enrico Foundation

Kelsey George*, Junior League of Dallas

J. Hedrick, Smile Doctors, LLC

Mabrie Jackson, H-E-B/Central Market

Matt James, FedEx Office and Print Services

Don Janacek, FreshOne Holdings, LLC

Russell Jones, AT&T

Kim Kesler, KPMG, LLP

Mark Kleinman, Community Volunteer

Tom Nelson, Albertsons/Tom Thumb Antonella Pisani, Eyeful Media

*Ex-officio member

Chair Emeritus

Anurag Jain, Perot Jain

LIFE Board Members



John A. Beckert, Community Volunteer

Tom Black, Community Volunteer

Jerry Ellis, Community Volunteer

Anurag Jain, Access Healthcare

Teresa Phillips, TPHD, LLC Stephan Pyles, Stephan Pyles Concepts

The entire NTFB leadership team can be found at .

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 137 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

