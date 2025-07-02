Luxury LA Piercing Studio Focused On Client Experience & Custom Styling Guidance Debuts Curated BVLA Jewelry Collection

BVLA 14k gold body jewelry now exclusively available at Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio in Santa Monica.

BVLA 14k gold body jewelry on display at Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio in Santa Monica & Los Angeles

Lead Piercer Bunny collaborates with a client during a gentle freehand piercing session at Apollo Studio.

Apollo Studio in Santa Monica unveils exclusive BVLA partnership, curated body jewelry line, and styling consults in its push to elevate piercing to fine art.

- Blue Mason, Founder of The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio in Santa Monica expands its luxury offerings with exclusive BVLA jewelry, constellation styling, and a visual catalog launch.

Adding hundreds of handcrafted 14k gold pieces to its curated collection and preparing a launch of a new online store carrying the full BVLA catalog, the partnership establishes Apollo as the only piercing shop in Santa Monica the region offering full access to BVLA's luxury body jewelry line -solidifying its reputation among the best piercing shops in LA .

The expanded catalog, which includes limited-edition marquise clusters, opal cabochons, and modular designs, is now available in Apollo's flagship Santa Monica studio.

“Securing BVLA was a dream come true,” said studio founder Blue Mason.“We're not just doing piercings-we're helping people feel seen, confident, and beautiful. This jewelry allows us to match that level of care with unmatched craftsmanship.”

Known for its client-first philosophy, the studio also offers a styling program including constellation curation and personalized jewelry consultations. Apollo is emerging as a local leader in curated, multi-piece piercing setups-helping clients explore aesthetic balance, spatial flow, and intentional style development through jewelry placement.

“Every client is different. Our job is to collaborate until we find that perfect piece-something that isn't just pretty, but personal,” said Bunny, Lead Piercer at Apollo.“That's the magic of what we do. Touring the BVLA factory gave me a deeper appreciation for each stone and setting we offer. Now, I walk clients through gemstone provenance and craftsmanship-so the piece they choose isn't just beautiful, it's meaningful too.”

The partnership follows Bunny's tour of the BVLA factory and completion of advanced training at the 2025 APP Conference with studio founder Blue. The studio maintains a culture of continuous learning-Blue trains alongside his staff, ensuring that every artist is growing in both technical skill and client care. The team aims to elevate piercing to an art form, combining technical precision with deep client connection.

“Apollo is more than a studio-it's a space for self-expression,” Mason added.“Everything from our decor to our process is built to honor the body as a sacred temple and decorate it with art worthy of worship.”

Apollo's piercing services now include free digital previews and constellation mapping to help clients design multi-piece setups with ease. Walk-ins are welcome, and consultations are always unrushed and pressure-free.

About Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio

Founded in 2024 and based in Santa Monica, Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio offers high-end, client-centered tattoo and piercing services. The studio specializes in luxury body piercing using solid gold and implant-grade titanium jewelry, personalized styling sessions, and advanced freehand techniques. Apollo is proud to be the exclusive regional partner of BVLA jewelry.



Media Contact

Blue Mason, Founder

Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio

Email: tattoo (at) tattooartist (dot) com

Phone: +1 (310) 331-0605

Website:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Blue Mason

The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio

+1 310-331-0605

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Friends ear piercing experience at Apollo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.