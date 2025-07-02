1-800-TRUCKWRECK HAS AWARDED OVER $2.94 MILLION TO STUDENTS AND JOB SEEKERS THROUGH EDUCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A record-breaking donation from a privately held company aims to offset the cost of higher education for students, under- and unemployed persons in three of the largest metropolitan areas in the U.S.

Dallas, TX, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1-800-TruckWreck , powered by Witherite Law Group , announced that for the third consecutive year it has made a record-breaking donation from a privately held company to fund educational scholarships through its“Making a Difference” Scholarship and job-readiness programs. Since inception, 619 students have received the scholarship, and 577 scholarships have been renewed, making the financial contribution over $2.94 million to individuals interested in pursuing higher education in the Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth 1-800-TruckWreck office locations.

Post-secondary education is critical for career success, as it offers the potential for improved job prospects, career advancement opportunities, greater job security and higher earning potential, as well as opportunities for personal growth. Though, the rising cost of attending college, university, vocational and technical training schools makes attending unattainable for the majority. 1-800-TruckWreck and its partners, Fort Worth ISD, Atlanta Public Schools, Crete-Monee School District and the Dunbar Vocational Career Academy, are working together to assist students who want to further their education.

“For those who can't afford college outright, accruing overwhelming student loan debt is a valid concern. Financial assistance can be a lifeline to help students further their education, enhance their skills and better position themselves for jobs of the future,” said Amy Witherite, owner of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We're proud to say that for 11 years our scholarship has helped make college a reality for thousands of individuals, and we have no doubt that their societal contributions will not only change the trajectory of their lives, but also their families and communities.”

This year, 173 graduating seniors were awarded $432,500 in scholarships; 5 students chosen by special selection received $12,500 in scholarships; and $447,500 in scholarships will be renewed for an estimated 179 previous recipients who maintained a 2.5 GPA and took at least 12 credit hours, for a total of $892,500 in scholarship funds awarded by 1-800-TruckWreck. Additionally, 23 students at the Dunbar Vocational Career Academy received a total of $57,500 in funds awarded by 1-800-TruckWreck. The grand total of educational funding provided by 1-800-TruckWreck this year is $950,000.

“Thanks to the financial relief this scholarship has provided, I haven't had to work as many hours just to stay afloat. That freedom has allowed me to truly engage in my Georgia Tech experience and pursue leadership and involvement opportunities I'm passionate about,” said GeNaya Hough, student at Georgia Tech. “The 'Making a Difference' Scholarship has truly lived up to its name in my life. It has helped me move through obstacles with confidence and focus on becoming the best version of myself, not just for my own future, but so I can continue giving back and supporting others, just like this scholarship has supported me.”

Amy Witherite is committed to being an integral part of the communities she serves via 1-800-TruckWreck. As the daughter of a teacher, she understands and has a heart for those who need extra assistance – especially youth – and has used her success to fill the gaps for those in need. She has partnered with several businesses and organizations to enrich the lives of children and families.

“Coming from a community with limited resources for guidance and mentorship, the support I've received from Ms. Witherite and her team has been transformative. Their belief in me has not only opened doors but has also instilled in me a greater sense of confidence and determination as I pursue my ambitions in law,” said Deona Davis, student at the University of Georgia.

Created in 2014, the“Making a Difference” Scholarship provides financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities.

