Adopt International Marks Over 30 Years Of Licensed Adoption Services In California And Hawaii

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adopt International, a licensed and Hague-accredited Bay Area adoption agency , is marking more than 30 years of service supporting domestic and international adoptions across California and Hawaii. With offices in both San Francisco and Hawaii, the agency offers a full range of adoption-related services to families and individuals seeking ethical, informed support throughout the adoption process.California and Hawaii each have unique adoption landscapes, shaped by their diverse populations, cultural contexts, and evolving family structures. California, known for its large population and progressive approach to family services, places strong emphasis on openness in adoption, family preservation, and post-adoption support.Hawaii, with its rich multicultural heritage and close-knit island communities, brings additional nuance to the adoption process, especially when it comes to local customs, language accessibility, and family-based placements. Both states uphold rigorous licensing standards to ensure the best outcomes for children and families.Founded with a commitment to transparency, education, and ongoing support, Adopt International works with adoptive families, as well as women considering adoption, providing resources that prioritize informed choice, dignity, and emotional well-being.“Adoption is a lifelong journey, not a one-time event,” said a spokesperson for Adopt International.“Whether you're a hopeful parent or a woman considering adoption, we offer guidance every step of the way - with compassion, clarity, and respect.”Adopt International is fully accredited under the Hague Adoption Convention (via IAAME), ensuring that international adoptions are completed in accordance with global standards for child welfare and legal compliance. In addition to international placements, the agency provides domestic adoption services, home studies, open adoption guidance, and post-adoption counseling.Key Services Include:- Domestic Adoption- International Adoption Programs (including India)- Relative Adoption (India Adoption)- Home Studies (California and Hawaii)- Open Adoption Support- Post-Adoption Services- Options Counseling for Women Considering AdoptionAdopt International's San Francisco headquarters serves as a central point for Bay Area families, while the Hawaii office expands services across the Pacific region. The agency's trauma-informed, multilingual team reflects the diverse communities it serves.“Every child deserves a safe, loving, and permanent home,” the agency spokesperson added.“And every family deserves a process that's grounded in integrity.”As adoption practices continue to evolve, Adopt International remains focused on supporting ethical, inclusive adoption pathways that honor all parties involved.About the Adopt InternationalAdopt International was initially licensed by the State of California in 1983. Bay Area Adoption Services (BAAS) was founded in 1984 as a parent-led, non-profit, international adoption agency welcoming children from over 50 countries to families in the United States. In December 2019, the two agencies completed a legal merger to bring their services under a single umbrella. Adopt International is a non-profit adoption agency licensed throughout California and Hawaii.

Adopt International

Adopt International

+1 415-934-0300

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.