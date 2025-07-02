Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minor Fire Contained In Al Rayyan: Moi

Minor Fire Contained In Al Rayyan: Moi


2025-07-02 10:02:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that the Civil Defence forces managed to control a minor fire in a commercial complex in the Al Rayyan area.

MoI also stated that no injuries were reported.

MENAFN02072025000063011010ID1109752297

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search