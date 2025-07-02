403
Minor Fire Contained In Al Rayyan: Moi
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that the Civil Defence forces managed to control a minor fire in a commercial complex in the Al Rayyan area.
MoI also stated that no injuries were reported.
