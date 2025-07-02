POCO F7 Crashes Flipkart With 15-Minute Sellout
Launched on June 24, the POCO F7 is rapidly becoming India's hottest mid-premium smartphone - delivering a powerful mix of flagship-grade performance, record-breaking battery, and sleek, bold design at a disruptive price point.
“Didn't get your hands on one? No worries! The POCO F7 returns for sale on July 5, 2025, only on Flipkart Rs 29,999 (12+256GB) and Rs 31,999 (12+512GB). Prices included a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount (HDFC, SBI, ICICI) or Rs 2,000 exchange bonus, with up to 12 months no-cost EMI.
What makes the POCO F7 an instant sell-out?
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Flagship-grade performance with 2.1 million+ AnTuTu score.
- India's Largest Smartphone Battery: 7550mAh silicon carbon cell with 90W fast charging + 22.5W reverse charging
- Segment's Slimmest Powerphone: 7.99mm thin, IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated
- IceLoop Custom Cooling: Optimized for sustained gaming and heavy multitasking
- 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Display: 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-slim bezels
- Up to 24GB Turbo RAM + UFS 4.1 Storage: Next-level multitasking and app loading
- Pro-Grade Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS + 20MP AI selfie camera
- Premium Metal-Glass Design: Gorilla Glass 7i on both sides
- Extended Software Support: 4 years Android OS + 6 years security updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
