US cancels visas of British punk-rap singer because of pro-Palestinian chants
(MENAFN) The United States government has canceled the visas of British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan after their contentious appearance at the Glastonbury Festival, during which frontman Bobby Vylan led chants widely seen as violently ‘antisemitic’, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced Monday.
During their performance on Friday, the band’s lead singer urged the audience to chant slogans including “Death, death to the IDF” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free.” The US State Department stated that these chants incited hatred and violence, violating fundamental standards expected of foreign visitors.
“The State Department has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants,” Landau posted on X.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce defended the visa revocation during a press briefing on Tuesday, describing it as a national security issue. “Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” she said.
When questioned about whether discussing visa decisions publicly conflicts with longstanding US confidentiality policies, Bruce responded, “This was a very public event that violated… a very basic standard about the nature of who we want to let into the country.”
Regarding the seeming contradiction between this visa cancellation and the administration’s previous outspoken support for free speech abroad, Bruce emphasized that the issue centers on security and values, not limiting artistic expression. “They obviously felt free to say what they were saying and chanting at Glastonbury, and they can do that. And we can do what we do,” she stated. “This really is about the issue of national security… Every American deserves better.”
The duo had planned a 20-date US tour starting in October but have since been dropped by their agency, United Talent. A police investigation is currently underway. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy condemned the Glastonbury performance. A news agency, which livestreamed the event, later removed the set from its iPlayer platform, admitting it should have cut the feed during the offensive segment.
In a social media response, Bobby Vylan defended his message, saying it was “incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us,” and that “teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.”
