403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Says Russia, Azerbaijan Maintain Talks Over Ongoing Spats
(MENAFN) Russia and Azerbaijan are actively engaging in dialogue to address the ongoing disputes between the two nations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday.
"Currently, Alexander Bastrykin, Head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, maintains regular contact with the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan," Peskov told reporters during a briefing in Moscow.
Russia remains fully committed to protecting its citizens detained in Azerbaijan, with Peskov emphasizing that all available legal avenues will be pursued.
“We intend to defend the lawful rights of our citizens via diplomatic channels and employ all feasible measures towards achieving this goal,” he stressed.
Peskov also cautioned that Ukraine may attempt to exploit the situation, further intensifying the already strained relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.
"Currently, Alexander Bastrykin, Head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, maintains regular contact with the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan," Peskov told reporters during a briefing in Moscow.
Russia remains fully committed to protecting its citizens detained in Azerbaijan, with Peskov emphasizing that all available legal avenues will be pursued.
“We intend to defend the lawful rights of our citizens via diplomatic channels and employ all feasible measures towards achieving this goal,” he stressed.
Peskov also cautioned that Ukraine may attempt to exploit the situation, further intensifying the already strained relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment