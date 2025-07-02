Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Says Russia, Azerbaijan Maintain Talks Over Ongoing Spats

2025-07-02 09:26:07
(MENAFN) Russia and Azerbaijan are actively engaging in dialogue to address the ongoing disputes between the two nations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday.

"Currently, Alexander Bastrykin, Head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, maintains regular contact with the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan," Peskov told reporters during a briefing in Moscow.

Russia remains fully committed to protecting its citizens detained in Azerbaijan, with Peskov emphasizing that all available legal avenues will be pursued.

“We intend to defend the lawful rights of our citizens via diplomatic channels and employ all feasible measures towards achieving this goal,” he stressed.

Peskov also cautioned that Ukraine may attempt to exploit the situation, further intensifying the already strained relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

MENAFN02072025000045017169ID1109752132

Search