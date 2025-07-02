403
Trump warns NYC new mayor of arrest over immigration stance
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Zohran Mamdani, the presumptive Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, suggesting that Mamdani could face arrest if he carries out his plan to block federal immigration enforcement in the city.
Following his victory in the Democratic mayoral primary, Uganda-born Mamdani declared he would “stop masked ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents from deporting our neighbors.” Trump responded later during a visit to a migrant detention center in Florida: “Well then, we will have to arrest him.”
The president further criticized Mamdani, calling for close scrutiny of the politician and labeling him a potential “communist,” despite Mamdani’s self-identification as a democratic socialist. Trump also alleged, without evidence, that “a lot of people are saying he is here illegally” and vowed to investigate.
Back at the White House, Trump continued his attacks, describing Mamdani as a “total nut job” and threatening to withhold federal funding from New York City unless the politician “does the right thing.”
In response, Mamdani posted a statement on X condemning Trump’s remarks as intimidation tactics that he and his supporters will not accept. He defended his position, saying the threat of arrest and deportation is “not because I have broken any law, but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorize our city.”
Mamdani accused Trump’s comments of being an assault on democracy and a warning to New Yorkers who refuse to live “in the shadows.” Having lived in the US since age seven and naturalized in 2018, Mamdani denies being a communist and stands by his democratic socialist beliefs.
