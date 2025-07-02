Dr. Mostafa Ahmed Designated As Rhinaer And Vivaer Center Of Excellence Provider
The Center of Excellence designation recognizes ENT physicians who have achieved expertise with RhinAer® and VivAer® technologies, representing Aerin Medical's most advanced practitioners in the field. This dual recognition is particularly noteworthy, as it demonstrates Dr. Ahmed's comprehensive mastery of both chronic rhinitis treatment with RhinAer® and nasal airway obstruction treatment with VivAer®. The COE program highlights physicians who are committed to advancing the standard of care and delivering exceptional patient outcomes using these revolutionary technologies.
"Being designated as a Center of Excellence provider for both RhinAer® and VivAer® is a tremendous honor that reflects our commitment to providing patients with the most advanced treatment options available," says Dr. Ahmed. "This dual recognition demonstrates our practice's dedication to mastering these transformative technologies that address the root causes of chronic rhinitis and nasal airway obstruction. My patients consistently experience significant improvements in their quality of life through these innovative, office-based procedures."
Patients throughout Maryland and the Washington, D.C. area seek out Dr. Ahmed for his expertise in treating conditions including chronic sinusitis, nasal airway obstruction, sleep apnea, and chronic rhinitis. His approach combines state-of-the-art technology with personalized care, focusing on minimally invasive solutions that provide lasting relief. Dr. Ahmed is particularly known for his proficiency in procedures that restore nasal airflow without the need for traditional surgery, including balloon sinuplasty, Inspire® therapy for sleep apnea, and advanced endoscopic techniques.
Dr. Ahmed's practice philosophy centers on staying at the forefront of medical innovation to provide patients with evidence-based treatments that address underlying causes rather than just managing symptoms. His designation as a Center of Excellence provider for both RhinAer® and VivAer® technologies exemplifies this approach, offering patients comprehensive solutions for chronic nasal conditions that have traditionally required more invasive interventions. This dual expertise allows Dr. Ahmed to provide personalized treatment plans that address the full spectrum of nasal airway disorders.
More About Dr. Mostafa Ahmed
Dr. Ahmed is a board-certified otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeon who received his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and completed his residency at Brooke Army Medical Center. He practices at Centers for Advanced ENT Care with locations in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring, Maryland. Dr. Ahmed is affiliated with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed specializes in a comprehensive range of ENT conditions with particular expertise in minimally invasive procedures, cochlear implantation, endoscopic ear surgery, and rhinoplasty. He is actively involved in medical research focused on nerve regeneration and hearing loss restoration, and has contributed to the development of innovative ENT devices. His practice is equipped with the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies to ensure patients receive the highest quality care with optimal outcomes.
For more information about Dr. Mostafa Ahmed or to schedule a consultation, please visit .
