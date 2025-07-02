403
Iran’s Leader states Iran is cutting ties with IAEA
(MENAFN) Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared the suspension of his nation’s collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as reported by state and semi-official outlets.
According to reports, Pezeshkian officially endorsed legislation that mandates cutting ties with the IAEA, following parliamentary approval of the bill last week.
This development follows increasing friction between Tehran and the UN’s nuclear oversight body, which has been pressing for greater access and transparency. The strain intensified after a series of military escalations involving Israel and the United States.
The latest round of hostilities began on June 13 when Israel carried out aerial attacks targeting Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure. Iran responded with missile and drone strikes, while the United States launched its own strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities.
Fighting ceased with the implementation of a ceasefire brokered by the United States, which came into force on June 24.
