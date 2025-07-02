Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Slovakia Names Milan Lajciak Fresh Ambassador to China, Mongolia

(MENAFN) Slovakia has named Milan Lajciak its new ambassador to China and Mongolia, the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed on Tuesday.

A highly experienced diplomat and sinologist, Lajciak will return to Beijing for his third term at the Slovak embassy. He first served as the founding ambassador there in 1993, as reported by the ministry’s communications department and cited by a news agency.

Prior to this new appointment, Lajciak had been serving as Slovakia’s ambassador to Azerbaijan. His diplomatic career spans multiple countries, where he has overseen Slovak embassies in Indonesia, South Korea, and Malaysia. Lajciak has also contributed to Slovakia’s foreign policy as a trusted advisor to the Slovak president. This new posting marks another significant chapter in his career as Slovakia strengthens its diplomatic ties in Asia.

