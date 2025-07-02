403
Monsoon Rains Leave Seven Dead Across Pakistan in 48 Hours
(MENAFN) Seven additional fatalities and 14 injuries have been reported from rain-induced accidents across Pakistan in the past two days, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed on Wednesday.
This latest surge in casualties brings the total death toll to 64 and the number of people injured to 117 since the monsoon season began on June 26, the NDMA reported.
The majority of these deaths occurred in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where flash floods continue to wreak havoc.
In the meantime, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning for more rain and thunderstorms over the next 12 to 24 hours in several regions of the country.
