Ricardo Beverly Hills Wins Bronze For Sustainability In 2025 Travel Sentry Product Awards

Clara Wooller, Chief Marketing Officer for Travel Sentry, says, "This year brought new brands and innovative designs. The most voted for categories were Hard Shell Luggage and Sustainable Product, showing what matters most to travelers right now. We are happy to honor Ricardo Beverly Hills, among this year's winners."

Launched earlier this year, the Avalon collection reflects Ricardo Beverly Hills' commitment to stylish, functional travel gear made with sustainability in mind. Each piece is constructed using recycled plastics, then tested through the company's rigorous quality control standards to ensure long-lasting performance.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the travel industry and travel community around the world," said Paul Sarazin, President of Ricardo Beverly Hills. "The Avalon collection embodies our vision to create eco-friendly, well-designed, and stylish travel styles for consumers without compromising quality and affordability."

The Avalon collection is available now at major retailers nationwide and online.

Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is committed to delivering the best in luggage design and innovation in its RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® brands. With global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and worldwide. Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel journey with a sustainable focus. For more information, visit and follow us as we travel the world on @ricardotravel.

