Event In Azerbaijan's Lachin Explores Women's Role In Urban Development

The panel, moderated by Head of the Economic Cooperation Department of the Foreign Ministry Elmar Mammadov, discussed topics such as "How can women's leadership guide sustainable urban planning?" and "What is the role of women in building healthy and climate-resilient cities?"

The discussions were attended by Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) of Pakistan Ume Laila Azhar, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on Women and Family Affairs of Tajikistan Chamanoro Odinazoda, Deputy Head of the Office of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy Head of the International Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan Maral Yayliyeva, Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Azerbaijan Nasar Hayat, and Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci.

In his speech, Mammadov expressed the possibility of creating a new platform by the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) against the backdrop of the development of urban planning.

He pointed out that there are a handful of other formats in the western region on this front.

"The role of women in the development of urbanization is a very important topic. Last year, Azerbaijan took an important initiative on this topic within the framework of the COP29 event. The issue was reflected in a multi-sectoral action plan. About 200 parties approved this statement. 54 countries joined this statement. In particular, a statement covering 100 cities was prepared," the official said.

Rzayeva articulated that by the year 2040, a substantial 70 percent of the global populace is projected to reside in urban environments.

"Therefore, we must respond to new challenges. Azerbaijan is actively working in the field of urban planning, as in other sectors. The development of women in this area is high. The main issue is that we must ask, will cities be able to meet new challenges?

In the city there is a difference between men and women in terms of access to services. Women's access to services is in the focus of our attention and that of international organizations," she explained.

Rzayeva mentioned that efforts are being made to ensure high inclusiveness of cities, including the liberated territories.

"Creating a green environment in public places is also important. The Azerbaijani government has prepared a master plan for eight cities liberated from occupation. Inclusivity has been taken as an important criterion," she pointed out.

She also noted that Azerbaijan is working on the role of women in urban planning at the national level.

"We are bringing the experience of international experts to the country level. We are holding a National Urban Planning Forum starting in 2022. We will hold a National Urban Planning Forum in October. We will try to increase their role in the urban planning process. Reconstruction work is underway in the city. We are organizing public hearings. I would also like to add that the World Urban Planning Forum will be held in Baku on May 17-26 of next year. Women should not only build strong families and communities but also make our cities sustainable and healthy," the official added.

Hayat noted that 56 percent of the world's population lives in urban areas.

"However, a very large part of them are consumers. Therefore, it is precisely these consumers who can play a major role in reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

If we are talking about sustainable cities, we must definitely consider the development of agriculture," he emphasized.

Hayat noted that the FAO put forward the "Green Cities" initiative in 2020.

"Currently, this initiative is being implemented in about 100 cities around the world, and by 2030, we would like this initiative to be implemented in at least 1,000 cities around the world."

Harmanci noted that women suffer more from climate change. She said that women's activity in this area should be invested in.

"They should be represented in the governance of cities. Women's voices should also be heard and treated with respect. I hope that Azerbaijan will join the Healthy Cities Initiative. We are ready to expand our experience in this regard, especially in Karabakh. We must build cities that are safe," she said.

Mammadov articulated a response to Harmanci, indicating that strategic negotiations are presently in progress with the World Health Organization in this domain.



The symposium proceeded with an interactive discourse, encompassing a series of inquiries and elucidations.

