403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Quad Reveals Plan to Protect Critical Mineral Supply Chains
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of the Quad nations— the US, Australia, India, and Japan— revealed a major new initiative on Tuesday aimed at safeguarding and diversifying global supply chains for vital minerals. The Quad Critical Minerals Initiative, unveiled after a high-level meeting in Washington led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seeks to "strengthen economic security and collective resilience by securing and diversifying critical mineral supply chains," according to a statement from the US State Department.
Secretary Rubio met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during the latest Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
The group reaffirmed their "steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific" and reiterated their joint dedication to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity in the region, the statement noted.
In a joint declaration post-meeting, the ministers voiced their deep concerns about the escalating tensions in the East China Sea and South China Sea.
"We express our serious concerns regarding dangerous and provocative actions, including interference with offshore resource development, the repeated obstruction of the freedoms of navigation and overflight, and the dangerous maneuvers by military aircraft and coast guard and maritime militia vessels, especially the unsafe use of water cannons and ramming or blocking actions in the South China Sea," the ministers stated.
The Quad countries also condemned North Korea’s "destabilizing launches" involving ballistic missile technology and its relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons.
Additionally, the ministers strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack at the Pahalgam tourist resort in Indian-administered Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, calling for the immediate prosecution of those responsible.
Secretary Rubio met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during the latest Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
The group reaffirmed their "steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific" and reiterated their joint dedication to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity in the region, the statement noted.
In a joint declaration post-meeting, the ministers voiced their deep concerns about the escalating tensions in the East China Sea and South China Sea.
"We express our serious concerns regarding dangerous and provocative actions, including interference with offshore resource development, the repeated obstruction of the freedoms of navigation and overflight, and the dangerous maneuvers by military aircraft and coast guard and maritime militia vessels, especially the unsafe use of water cannons and ramming or blocking actions in the South China Sea," the ministers stated.
The Quad countries also condemned North Korea’s "destabilizing launches" involving ballistic missile technology and its relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons.
Additionally, the ministers strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack at the Pahalgam tourist resort in Indian-administered Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, calling for the immediate prosecution of those responsible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment