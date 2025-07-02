Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Life Skills Summer Camp Empowers Youth From Merged Districts In Scenic Ayubia

Life Skills Summer Camp Empowers Youth From Merged Districts In Scenic Ayubia


2025-07-02 05:09:56
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A three-day Life Skills Summer Camp for youth from the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded successfully in the picturesque valley of Ayubia.

Organized in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs KP, the camp aimed to instill positive thinking, skill development, and a sense of responsibility toward national progress among the participants.

The camp featured a series of workshops and training sessions on crucial topics including mental health, environmental awareness, entrepreneurship, creative thinking, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Also Read: Audit Uncovers Over Rs7 Billion Irregularities in KP Food Department

The young participants actively engaged in practical exercises, group activities, and dialogue-based sessions.

Director Youth Affairs Dr. Nauman Mujahid lauded the enthusiasm of the youth, reaffirming the Directorate's commitment to providing meaningful learning opportunities to young people from the merged districts.

He emphasized that such initiatives are vital for enabling youth to contribute effectively to social upliftment and national development.

Guided by expert trainers and enriched by the serene natural setting, the camp proved to be a memorable and impactful experience. It significantly enhanced participants' self-confidence, leadership skills, and social awareness.

MENAFN02072025000189011041ID1109750690

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search