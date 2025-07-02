Life Skills Summer Camp Empowers Youth From Merged Districts In Scenic Ayubia

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A three-day Life Skills Summer Camp for youth from the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded successfully in the picturesque valley of Ayubia.

Organized in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs KP, the camp aimed to instill positive thinking, skill development, and a sense of responsibility toward national progress among the participants.

The camp featured a series of workshops and training sessions on crucial topics including mental health, environmental awareness, entrepreneurship, creative thinking, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The young participants actively engaged in practical exercises, group activities, and dialogue-based sessions.

Director Youth Affairs Dr. Nauman Mujahid lauded the enthusiasm of the youth, reaffirming the Directorate's commitment to providing meaningful learning opportunities to young people from the merged districts.

He emphasized that such initiatives are vital for enabling youth to contribute effectively to social upliftment and national development.

Guided by expert trainers and enriched by the serene natural setting, the camp proved to be a memorable and impactful experience. It significantly enhanced participants' self-confidence, leadership skills, and social awareness.