Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan's Health Continues To Be Serious

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, July 2 (IANS) The health condition of veteran Communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V. S. Achuthanandan continues to be serious.

The 101-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest at his son's home here last week, and since then has been admitted to the intensive care unit and is on ventilator support.

A medical bulletin issued on Wednesday said there is no change in the condition of the former Chief Minister.

A medical board consisting of top experts from the Medical College is closely following the treatment protocols being given to Achuthanandan, coordinating with the medical professionals where he is admitted.

Since his admission, there has been a steady stream of high-profile visitors from all political parties and on Wednesday, State Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran called on the family of Achuthanandan at the hospital and later said, "All we can do is to pray for him".

Presently, Achuthanandan is on dialysis, and on Wednesday, it was stopped for a while.

Achuthanandan was admitted to the hospital on June 23 after his son-in-law, who is a doctor, gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) when the leader suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while at home.

Since January 2021, after quitting as Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Committee, the veteran leader has been staying at the home of his son or daughter, both of whom reside in the state capital city, while the house he built remains closed in Alappuzha.

Achuthanandan, during his stint as the Leader of Opposition from 2001-2006, was at the forefront of attacking the then A. K. Antony government.

Achuthanandan was able to win the hearts of many apolitical voters, which helped him lead the CPI(M)-led LDF, win the 2006 Assembly polls and go on to become the Chief Minister.

He then led the LDF in the 2011 Assembly polls and almost won a second successive term, but at the end of the counting of votes, the Oommen Chandy-led UDF managed to sneak through, winning 72 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.