Aesthetic Injectables Market Forecast To 2030: Digital Platforms Enabling Virtual Consultations And Patient Education Are Critical For Enhancing Service Accessibility
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.97 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$23.31 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Aesthetic Injectables Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Botulinum Toxin
8.2.1. Botulinum Toxin Type A
8.2.2. Botulinum Toxin Type B
8.3. Dermal Fillers
8.3.1. Calcium Hydroxylapatite
8.3.2. Collagen
8.3.3. Hyaluronic Acid
8.3.4. Polyalkylimide
8.3.5. Polylactic Acid
8.3.6. Polymethyl-Methacrylate Microspheres
9. Aesthetic Injectables Market, by Mode of Administration
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Intradermal
9.3. Intramuscular
10. Aesthetic Injectables Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Acne Scar Treatment
10.3. Chin & Jaw Restructuring
10.4. Facial Line Correction
10.4.1. Crows Feet Lines
10.4.2. Forehead Lines
10.4.3. Glabellar Lines
10.4.4. Marionette Lines
10.5. Lips Augmentation
11. Aesthetic Injectables Market, by End-User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Dermatology Clinics
11.3. Medical Spas & Beauty Centers
11.4. Plastic Surgery Centers
12. Americas Aesthetic Injectables Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. United States
12.3. Canada
12.4. Mexico
12.5. Brazil
12.6. Argentina
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aesthetic Injectables Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United Kingdom
13.3. Germany
13.4. France
13.5. Russia
13.6. Italy
13.7. Spain
13.8. United Arab Emirates
13.9. Saudi Arabia
13.10. South Africa
13.11. Denmark
13.12. Netherlands
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Finland
13.15. Sweden
13.16. Nigeria
13.17. Egypt
13.18. Turkey
13.19. Israel
13.20. Norway
13.21. Poland
13.22. Switzerland
14. Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Injectables Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. India
14.4. Japan
14.5. Australia
14.6. South Korea
14.7. Indonesia
14.8. Thailand
14.9. Philippines
14.10. Malaysia
14.11. Singapore
14.12. Vietnam
14.13. Taiwan
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
15.3.1. AbbVie Inc.
15.3.2. Across Co., Ltd.
15.3.3. Adoderm GmbH
15.3.4. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
15.3.5. Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
15.3.6. Bio Plus Co., Ltd.
15.3.7. Bioxis Pharmaceuticals
15.3.8. Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited
15.3.9. Bohus Biotech AB
15.3.10. Caregen Co., Ltd.
15.3.11. Croma-Pharma GmbH
15.3.12. Cutera, Inc.
15.3.13. Cynosure, LLC
15.3.14. Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.
15.3.16. Eisai Co., Ltd.
15.3.17. Galderma SA
15.3.18. Gufic Biosciences Ltd.
15.3.19. HUGEL, Inc.
15.3.20. Hugh Source International Ltd.
15.3.21. HyunDae Meditech Co., Ltd.
15.3.22. Ipsen Pharma SAS
15.3.23. Laboratoires Vivacy, S.A.S.
15.3.24. Medytox Co., Ltd.
15.3.25. Merz Pharma GmbH & PharmaResearch Co. Ltd.
15.3.27. Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.
15.3.28. Q-Med Aktiebolag
15.3.29. Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
15.3.30. S.K. Bio Partners. Inc.
15.3.31. SciVision Biotech Inc.
15.3.32. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.
15.3.33. Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
15.3.34. Sinclair Pharma Ltd.
15.3.35. SNJ Co., Ltd.
15.3.36. Suneva Medical, Inc.
15.3.37. Taj Pharmaceuticals
15.3.38. Teoxane SA
15.3.39. USWM, LLC
15.3.40. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
