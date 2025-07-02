403
Brunei business conference stresses innovation to achieve project’s goals
(MENAFN) At the Brunei Business Conference 2025 held near the capital on Tuesday, a government minister highlighted that for Brunei to achieve its Vision 2035—which aims for a high quality of life, a vibrant and sustainable economy, and a well-educated population—economic growth must be fueled by innovation, digital advancements, sustainability, and inclusiveness.
Haji Abdul Manaf Metussin, the minister of primary resources and tourism, stressed the importance of responding to global trends and challenges. He pointed out that investing in disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence could serve as vital drivers for future growth.
The minister also noted Brunei’s strategic position within one of the world’s fastest-expanding regions, presenting ample opportunities for development in deep-tech industries through sophisticated, research-based innovations that tackle complex problems.
Adding to this, Haji Abdul Saman Ahmad, president of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brunei Darussalam and a member of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, emphasized that realizing Brunei Vision 2035 requires a united national effort. He underlined the private sector’s crucial role—not only in promoting economic development but also in influencing future policies and fostering regional cooperation.
