Cambodia’s drug problem is on the rise


2025-07-02 03:52:35
(MENAFN) According to a recent report from Cambodia’s Anti-Drug Department (ADP), the country detained 12,728 individuals connected to drug offenses during the first half of 2025. This represents an 8 percent increase compared to the 11,780 arrests made in the same timeframe last year.

The report highlighted that among those arrested were 304 foreign nationals, including 29 women.
Authorities confiscated a total of 1.46 tons of illegal drugs, alongside 366 kilograms of dried marijuana and 12,212 live marijuana plants during operations from January through June.
In addition, law enforcement seized 546 kilograms of drug precursors, 32 pistols, 15 rifles, 102 cars, 1,283 motorcycles, 4,578 mobile phones, 438 weighing scales, and some cash throughout their raids.

The majority of the drugs taken included substances such as ketamine, ecstasy, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, meth pills, cocaine, and cathinone.

Cambodia does not impose the death penalty for drug trafficking offenses. However, under its current legislation, individuals convicted of trafficking over 80 grams of illegal drugs may face life imprisonment.

