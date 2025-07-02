403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia’s drug problem is on the rise
(MENAFN) According to a recent report from Cambodia’s Anti-Drug Department (ADP), the country detained 12,728 individuals connected to drug offenses during the first half of 2025. This represents an 8 percent increase compared to the 11,780 arrests made in the same timeframe last year.
The report highlighted that among those arrested were 304 foreign nationals, including 29 women.
Authorities confiscated a total of 1.46 tons of illegal drugs, alongside 366 kilograms of dried marijuana and 12,212 live marijuana plants during operations from January through June.
In addition, law enforcement seized 546 kilograms of drug precursors, 32 pistols, 15 rifles, 102 cars, 1,283 motorcycles, 4,578 mobile phones, 438 weighing scales, and some cash throughout their raids.
The majority of the drugs taken included substances such as ketamine, ecstasy, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, meth pills, cocaine, and cathinone.
Cambodia does not impose the death penalty for drug trafficking offenses. However, under its current legislation, individuals convicted of trafficking over 80 grams of illegal drugs may face life imprisonment.
The report highlighted that among those arrested were 304 foreign nationals, including 29 women.
Authorities confiscated a total of 1.46 tons of illegal drugs, alongside 366 kilograms of dried marijuana and 12,212 live marijuana plants during operations from January through June.
In addition, law enforcement seized 546 kilograms of drug precursors, 32 pistols, 15 rifles, 102 cars, 1,283 motorcycles, 4,578 mobile phones, 438 weighing scales, and some cash throughout their raids.
The majority of the drugs taken included substances such as ketamine, ecstasy, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, meth pills, cocaine, and cathinone.
Cambodia does not impose the death penalty for drug trafficking offenses. However, under its current legislation, individuals convicted of trafficking over 80 grams of illegal drugs may face life imprisonment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment