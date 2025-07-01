Comptia State Of The Tech Workforce 2025 Provides Comprehensive Review Of Key Metrics For Nation, States And Metropolitan Markets

The leading contributors to growth spanned the core pillars of technology – data, cybersecurity, infrastructure and tech enablement job roles. Some categories, notably software and web development, did lag due to market and technological disruption factors. The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) is growing rapidly on a percent change basis as seen in employer job listing data for AI positions and positions specifying AI skills.

The U.S. tech occupation workforce reached slightly over 5.9 million in 2024, with a growth projection of reaching approximately 6.1 million in 2025 based on available information at the time of publication.2

CompTIA's aggregate measure of tech occupation employment and tech industry employment – net tech employment, stood at 9,607,925 in 2024, equating to essentially flat year-over-year growth. At the industry level, the tech services sector performed relatively better compared to other tech sectors, while the tech manufacturing sector lagged the most.

The top states for tech employment continue to closely align with state size. California, Texas, New York, Florida and Virginia top the list of largest states for tech employment. On a growth basis, Texas, North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee saw the biggest gains in net tech employment gains during the 2024 reporting period.

At the metro area level, New York City, Orlando, Sacramento, Salt Lake City and Baltimore led tech job growth in 2024. Tech economic impact is a measure of tech's share of the regional economy. San Jose, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin and Raleigh experienced the highest rates of tech economic impact.

"It's an honor to announce the release of CompTIA's 2025 State of the Tech Workforce," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer, CompTIA. "In these uncertain times, CompTIA strives to bring a comprehensive, data-driven perspective of where the tech workforce has been and where it's going."

CompTIA's report includes comprehensive analysis of tech occupation salaries at five different percentile levels to better reflect earnings growth at different career stages and progressions. Cost of living (COL) adjusted earnings provides another layer of insight. Across all tech occupation categories covered in the report, the 2024 median wage, also referred to as the 50th percentile or midpoint, was an estimated $112,667, which translated to a 127% premium over the overall median national wage for all occupations.

Among other highlights from the 2025 report3:



Economic impact of the U.S. tech sector: $2.1 trillion

Number of tech business establishments across the country: 702,276

Employer tech hiring activity via job listings over the past 12 months: 2.5 million

10-year growth projection of tech workforce compared to national benchmark: 2.6x Demographic composition of the tech workforce by state and metro area

At nearly 150 pages, CompTIA's "State of the Tech Workforce" is the most comprehensive source of data on the size and scope of the U.S. technology industry and workforce. The report includes information on employment, wages, business establishments, job postings, workforce diversity, emerging tech metrics and more. The report is available at .

1 CompTIA tech jobs taxonomy | CompTIA analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Lightcast data.

2 Lags in labor market data reporting and the general nature of heightened uncertainty affects growth projections to a greater degree.

3 See methodology page of CompTIA's State of the Tech Workforce for methodological details and definitions.

