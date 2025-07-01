Pilgrims Make Beeline For Amarnath Yatra Registration In Jammu

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Hundreds of pilgrims from all over the country flocked Jammu on Tuesday as the administration started on-the-spot registration of devotees for the Amarnath yatra.

The yatra to the 3,880-metre shrine in south Kashmir Himalyas will formally begin on July 3.

The 38-day pilgrimage will commence from the twin tracks– the traditional 48-km long Nunwan-Pahalam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district– on July 3.

“On-the-spot registration has begun for devotees arriving in Jammu city from other parts of the country for their onward journey to Amarnath. This is being done after devotees are given tokens,” Sub Divisional Magistrate Manu Hansa said.

While on-the-spot registration centres have been set up for unregistered pilgrims in Shalimar area of the city, a special camp for registration of sadhus has been set up at the Purani Mandi-based Ram temple complex, officials said.

“The registration is being done at three centres - Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan, and Mahajan Sabha. Saraswati Dham is the only centre from where devotees can get the token. The centres opened at 7 am,” he said.

The registration of sadhus has begun at the Ram temple in Jammu, officials said, adding all arrangements have been put in place for them.

Over 300 sadhus from various parts of the country have arrived at the Ram temple complex, which serves as the base camp for them, they said, adding boarding and lodging arrangements have been made for them here.

Amid multi-tier security arrangements, over 1,600 pilgrims have arrived at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for their onward journey to Kashmir tomorrow, officials said.

“Arrangements have been made to provide boarding and lodging facilities for over 50,000 people at various lodgement centres across the Jammu region, from Lakhanpur to Banihal. A total of 106 lodgement centres have been set up for the purpose,” Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar said the yatra will commence from Jammu on July 2 and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will flag it off from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp amid tight security.

“The yatra will formally start from Kashmir on July 3,” he added.

The enthusiasm among pilgrims arriving here for the yatra was palpable.

Santokh Singh of Punjab, who checked into the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, said it is the ninth time that he is visiting the cave shrine.

“I am happy to get my registration done. I will travel in the first batch from Jammu tomorrow for Amarnath and will be among the first to have darshan of the ice lingam,” he said.

Another pilgrim, Uma Shakla of Uttarakhand, expressed happiness over travelling in the first batch following her on-the-spot registration.

“I am very happy that I am now going to pay obeisance at Amarnath in the first batch,” she said.

The sadhus have arrived here after completing the Char Dham Yatra to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand.

“I have got my registration done here. I am going to Amarnath for the 21st time. Every year I wait for this moment to have darshan of Baba Barfani ji,” a sadhu said.

A total of 180 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which is 30 more than previous years, have been deployed for the security of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu division this year, a senior police officer said.

One company has around 100 personnel.

“The administration is ready and committed to ensuring a successful yatra this year. Jammu and Kashmir Police has made multi-tier security arrangements for the yatra,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti said.