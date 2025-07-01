403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland's Leader asks government to stop entry of immigrants from Germany
(MENAFN) Poland's President Andrzej Duda has urged the national government to take firm steps to stop the return of non-EU migrants into Poland from neighboring Germany. Speaking at a press conference in Seville, Duda criticized what he sees as government inaction on the issue.
“It is a pity the Polish government is not reacting to the pushing of migrants from Germany into Poland,” Duda said.
When questioned about how Polish authorities are handling the situation at the border, Duda emphasized the need for lawful and sovereign control over the country's territory. “We cannot allow the law to be broken, for migrants to be brutally pushed into our country. Germany has created a problem with migrants and must deal with this problem on its own. We will not solve this problem for them,” he stated.
Germany reinstated border controls in October 2023 in response to rising illegal migration. Since then, there have been growing tensions over the return of migrants who entered Germany through Poland.
On social media, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak defended the government's border enforcement efforts. He wrote that "the Border Guard is performing its statutory tasks of protecting the state border and combating illegal migration" and called for “trust in the Border Guard.”
Meanwhile, local opposition to migrant returns has intensified. Self-organized “citizen patrols” have begun appearing along the Polish-German border, where groups of residents have taken it upon themselves to monitor the situation. These groups have been gathering in significant numbers to prevent migrants from being brought back into Poland by German authorities.
On Saturday, roughly 200 residents in the border city of Szczecin staged a demonstration by blocking a road. One participant explained, “We walk to the border post and back. Just so that the German police don’t bring us migrants,” according to local radio.
“It is a pity the Polish government is not reacting to the pushing of migrants from Germany into Poland,” Duda said.
When questioned about how Polish authorities are handling the situation at the border, Duda emphasized the need for lawful and sovereign control over the country's territory. “We cannot allow the law to be broken, for migrants to be brutally pushed into our country. Germany has created a problem with migrants and must deal with this problem on its own. We will not solve this problem for them,” he stated.
Germany reinstated border controls in October 2023 in response to rising illegal migration. Since then, there have been growing tensions over the return of migrants who entered Germany through Poland.
On social media, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak defended the government's border enforcement efforts. He wrote that "the Border Guard is performing its statutory tasks of protecting the state border and combating illegal migration" and called for “trust in the Border Guard.”
Meanwhile, local opposition to migrant returns has intensified. Self-organized “citizen patrols” have begun appearing along the Polish-German border, where groups of residents have taken it upon themselves to monitor the situation. These groups have been gathering in significant numbers to prevent migrants from being brought back into Poland by German authorities.
On Saturday, roughly 200 residents in the border city of Szczecin staged a demonstration by blocking a road. One participant explained, “We walk to the border post and back. Just so that the German police don’t bring us migrants,” according to local radio.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment