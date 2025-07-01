Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Ends Syria Sanctions Program

Trump Ends Syria Sanctions Program


2025-07-01 01:16:17
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump issued an executive directive on Monday, effectively ending the United States’ sanctions framework targeting Syria, as confirmed by the White House.

In the formal decree shared by the official Rapid Response channel of the Trump 47 administration on X, Trump declared, “The United States is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors.”

He continued by stating that “a united Syria that does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organizations and ensures the security of its religious and ethnic minorities will support regional security and prosperity.”

Earlier that same day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefed the media, explaining that the decision is intended to assist Syria’s “path to stability and peace.”

She clarified that while the sanctions targeting the broader Syrian economy would be lifted, the order will maintain restrictions on “the former President Assad, his associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, persons linked to chemical weapons activities, ISIS and their affiliates, and Iranian proxies.”

Leavitt emphasized that “this is again an action that the president promised and shocked the world with in Saudi Arabia, because he’s committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors.”

MENAFN01072025000045017167ID1109744696

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search