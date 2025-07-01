403
Trump Ends Syria Sanctions Program
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump issued an executive directive on Monday, effectively ending the United States’ sanctions framework targeting Syria, as confirmed by the White House.
In the formal decree shared by the official Rapid Response channel of the Trump 47 administration on X, Trump declared, “The United States is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors.”
He continued by stating that “a united Syria that does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organizations and ensures the security of its religious and ethnic minorities will support regional security and prosperity.”
Earlier that same day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefed the media, explaining that the decision is intended to assist Syria’s “path to stability and peace.”
She clarified that while the sanctions targeting the broader Syrian economy would be lifted, the order will maintain restrictions on “the former President Assad, his associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, persons linked to chemical weapons activities, ISIS and their affiliates, and Iranian proxies.”
Leavitt emphasized that “this is again an action that the president promised and shocked the world with in Saudi Arabia, because he’s committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors.”
