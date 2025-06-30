Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Beachfront Cafe Kills At Least 34 Total Death Toll: 56,531+

Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Beachfront Cafe Kills At Least 34 Total Death Toll: 56,531+


2025-06-30 09:07:11
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jul 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – At least 34 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and dozens more wounded, yesterday, when an Israeli airstrike hit a beachfront cafe in Gaza City, according to Palestinian medical and security sources.

Al-Shifa Hospital said in a brief statement that, most of the victims were women and children. The casualties were brought to the hospital following the strike.

Palestinian security officials and eyewitnesses told Xinhua that, an Israeli aircraft fired at least one missile at the cafe, located west of the al-Shati refugee camp.

As usual, there was no immediate comment from the Zionist Israeli military.

The Israeli regime resumed military operations in the enclave on Mar 18. Since then, at least 6,203 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 21,601 others wounded, according to Gaza-based health authorities yesterday. This brings the total Palestinian death toll since the outbreak of the conflict in Oct, 2023, to 56,531, with 133,642 others injured.– NNN-XINHUA

