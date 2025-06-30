Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shmyhal And Angolan President Discuss Joint Sanctions Pressure On Russia

Shmyhal And Angolan President Discuss Joint Sanctions Pressure On Russia


2025-06-30 07:14:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Shmyhal shared details of the meeting on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Ukraine's highly appreciates Angola's consistent stance in condemning Russian aggression. This is a manifestation of solidarity with international law and the Ukrainian people. We discussed the importance of joint pressure on Russia and expect Angola to take a firm position in preventing sanctions circumvention,” Shmyhal noted.

Shmyhal also highlighted Ukraine's continued role as a guarantor of global food security, despite Russia's attempts to destabilize the situation.

He reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to cooperate with Angola not only in agriculture-particularly through the creation of grain hubs-but also in education, healthcare, and other sectors.

The Prime Minister conveyed an official invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky for President Lourenço to visit Ukraine, expressing hope for deeper Ukrainian-Angolan dialogue and enhanced cooperation on the global stage.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the UN Conference on Financing for Development, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Andora Xavier Espot Zamora held the first-ever meeting between their countries at the level of heads of government, during which they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

MENAFN30062025000193011044ID1109743968

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search