Shmyhal And Angolan President Discuss Joint Sanctions Pressure On Russia
“Ukraine's highly appreciates Angola's consistent stance in condemning Russian aggression. This is a manifestation of solidarity with international law and the Ukrainian people. We discussed the importance of joint pressure on Russia and expect Angola to take a firm position in preventing sanctions circumvention,” Shmyhal noted.
Shmyhal also highlighted Ukraine's continued role as a guarantor of global food security, despite Russia's attempts to destabilize the situation.
He reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to cooperate with Angola not only in agriculture-particularly through the creation of grain hubs-but also in education, healthcare, and other sectors.
The Prime Minister conveyed an official invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky for President Lourenço to visit Ukraine, expressing hope for deeper Ukrainian-Angolan dialogue and enhanced cooperation on the global stage.
As reported by Ukrinform, during the UN Conference on Financing for Development, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Andora Xavier Espot Zamora held the first-ever meeting between their countries at the level of heads of government, during which they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment