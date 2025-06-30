Academy Announces Host, Executive Producer And Author Andy Cohen As 2025 FNCE® Closing Keynote Speaker

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food and nutrition experts from around the world will gather in Nashville, Tenn., October 11-14, for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' 2025 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo(FNC) .

"FNCE® is such an important annual event for registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) and nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered (NDTRs), to come together as a profession for four days of education, networking and collaboration," says registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Deanne Brandstetter. "Attendees will leave FNCE® energized and excited with new ideas and there is no one better to help us close out this year's event on the right note than Andy Cohen."

Andy Cohen is an Emmy Award-winning host, producer and author best known as the host and executive producer of Emmy-Nominated "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." He serves as executive producer on 11 properties across NBCUniversal and oversees two channels on SiriusXM. Cohen is a five-time New York Times best-selling author.

"Andy Cohen is an expert storyteller and communicator, two traits that are integral to how RDNs and NDTRs connect with people in pursuit of their health goals, and I am excited to hear his story as the Closing Keynote speaker for FNCE® 2025."

The Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® brings together RDNs, NDTRs, nutrition science researchers, health care providers, health and nutrition policy experts and industry leaders for the year's premier nutrition event. Attendees will participate in cutting-edge nutrition science research and education presentations, topical briefs, discussions with expert panelists and scientific posters.

Registration for the 2025 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® is now open. Members of the media interested in hearing directly from leading sources on the latest developments in nutrition, as well as updates on nutrition policy, education trends and new products on the market are invited to apply for press credentials . Confirmed media attendees will have the opportunity to interview the Academy's network of national spokespeople.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at .

