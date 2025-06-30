Fenix Launches TK21R And TK35R Tactical Flashlights With Major Upgrades In Brightness And Control

TK21R and TK35R

TK21R Tactical Flashlight

TK35R Flashlight

TK21R Tactical

TK35R UV

The new TK21R and TK35R flashlights deliver up to 5800 lumens, enhanced runtime, and faster access to full brightness with updated tail switch controls.

LITTLEON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fenix Lighting is pleased to announce the release of two new high-output tactical flashlights: the TK21R and the TK35R. These models are designed for users who require durable, high-performance lighting for professional or outdoor use, including law enforcement officers, security personnel, first responders, and general users operating in low-light or hazardous conditions.The Fenix TK21R is a tactical flashlight with a maximum output of 3600 lumens and a beam distance of up to 1575 feet (480 meters). It includes five lighting modes-Low, Medium, High, Burst, and Strobe-and uses a dual tail switch system for quick access to brightness levels. A dedicated Instant Burst function allows users to immediately engage the highest brightness setting without cycling through other levels, which is particularly useful in high-pressure or rapidly changing environments. The light is powered by a 6000mAh rechargeable battery and features a USB-C charging port that is protected beneath the flashlight head to maintain its IP68-rated waterproof and dustproof seal. Structural elements such as glass-breaking strike bezels and aircraft-grade aluminum construction, along with a matte, non-reflective coating, support use in tactical and emergency situations.The Fenix TK35R is a full-size flashlight with an exceptional maximum brightness of 5800 lumens and a beam range of 2001 feet (610 meters). It includes eight lighting modes, including dual-level ultraviolet (UV) output, useful for equipment inspection or identification purposes, as well as Eco, Low, Medium, High, Turbo, and Strobe. It is powered by two high-capacity 4000mAh rechargeable batteries, allowing for up to 105 hours in its lowest setting. A Flexisensa rotary switch at the tail allows you to select between white light, UV light, and lock-out mode, which eliminates accidental activation. The TK35R flashlight is suited for users who need wide-area visibility or extended runtime in field applications, such as search and rescue, outdoor recreation, inspection work, or long-term use in remote areas.Both the TK21R and TK35R tactical flashlights are built for regular field use, incorporating sealed electronics, impact resistance, and power management features to ensure consistent performance in unpredictable conditions. These flashlights are now available through Fenix Lighting's authorized sales channels.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix's headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

Fenix TK21R Tactical Flashlight - Instant 3600 Max Lumens

