SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN AN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE
DENVER, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM ) intends to participate in the following upcoming investor conference.
-
July 8, 2025 – TD Cowen 23rd Annual Calgary Energy, Power & Utilities Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will participate in a panel discussion at 10:30 a.m. Mountain time/12:30 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. This event will not be webcast.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "intends to" and "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, the expectation that the Company will participate in certain events and post presentations in accordance with these events. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this release. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by applicable securities laws.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the states of Texas and Utah. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at .
SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT
Pat Lytle, [email protected] , 303-864-2502
