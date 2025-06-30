Rack Room Shoes Announces Dr. Heinz-Horst Deichmann Scholarship Program Winners

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Rack Room Shoes recently held its annual Dr. Heinz-Horst Deichmann Scholarship Program in partnership with Scholarship America. Exclusively for Rack Room Shoes associates, the program selected four students who received a $2,000 renewable scholarship to support their educational goals.

Ashley Carter - Sales Associate - Valdosta, Ga.

Skyler Elliot - Sales Associate - Valdosta, Ga.

Catina Hamilton - Sales Associate - Aiken, S.C. Emery Zelker - Sales Associate - Virginia Beach, Va.

The extraordinary Rack Room Shoes associates have demonstrated commitment and leadership in both their academic studies and community involvement. Each recipient earned the scholarship by responding to a thoughtfully crafted essay question, which varies annually and is designed to reflect the values and aspirations of the program. By investing in the ongoing education of the young scholars, Rack Room Shoes aims to support the overall development of its valued associates.

"Supporting the next generation of talent is crucial," said Mark Lardie, president and chief executive officer of Rack Room Shoes. "We admire the dedication our scholarship winners have shown in furthering their education, and we look forward to seeing what else our four outstanding recipients accomplish in the future."

Additionally, seven scholarship winners from previous years were renewed for another year of scholarship support, bringing the total to 11 scholarship recipients awarded for the 2025-2026 school year.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 520 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives , our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.