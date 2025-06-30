Rack Room Shoes Announces Dr. Heinz-Horst Deichmann Scholarship Program Winners
The scholarship recipients for the 2025-2026 academic year are:
- Ashley Carter - Sales Associate - Valdosta, Ga. Skyler Elliot - Sales Associate - Valdosta, Ga. Catina Hamilton - Sales Associate - Aiken, S.C. Emery Zelker - Sales Associate - Virginia Beach, Va.
The extraordinary Rack Room Shoes associates have demonstrated commitment and leadership in both their academic studies and community involvement. Each recipient earned the scholarship by responding to a thoughtfully crafted essay question, which varies annually and is designed to reflect the values and aspirations of the program. By investing in the ongoing education of the young scholars, Rack Room Shoes aims to support the overall development of its valued associates.
"Supporting the next generation of talent is crucial," said Mark Lardie, president and chief executive officer of Rack Room Shoes. "We admire the dedication our scholarship winners have shown in furthering their education, and we look forward to seeing what else our four outstanding recipients accomplish in the future."
Additionally, seven scholarship winners from previous years were renewed for another year of scholarship support, bringing the total to 11 scholarship recipients awarded for the 2025-2026 school year.
Through initiatives like the Dr. Heinz-Horst Deichmann Scholarship Program, Rack Room Shoes remains committed to fostering a positive work environment and providing opportunities for the growth and success of its associates.
2025-2026 Dr. Heinz-Horst Deichmann Scholarship Program Winners
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
About Rack Room Shoes
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 520 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives , our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment