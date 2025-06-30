Celebrate Raksha Bandhan Worldwide With UK Gifts Portal, A Trusted Global Rakhi Delivery Platform Since 2015

London, UK - As Raksha Bandhan 2025 approaches, UK Gifts Portal is once again bringing families closer across continents. With a decade of expertise in global festive delivery, this London-based platform has emerged as the most trusted name for sending Rakhi and thoughtful gifts internationally. Whether you need to send Rakhi to UK , USA, Australia, Canada, or arrange online Rakhi to India, UK Gifts Portal ensures that love travels fast no matter the miles.

Connecting Hearts across Borders Since 2015

Founded by Mr. Bhavesh Sharma in 2015, UK Gifts Portal has grown into a global leader in festive e-commerce. With its roots in London and registration in England & Wales, the company was built with one mission: to make celebrations like Raksha Bandhan more accessible for families living apart. Since its inception, it has helped thousands of sisters send Rakhi to over 30 countries, including the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, India, and Singapore and across Europe.

Speed Meets Sentiment: Rakhi Delivery in the UK

The UK is home to over 1.8 million people of Indian origin, and Raksha Bandhan remains one of the most cherished festivals among the diaspora. UK Gifts Portal offers swift and reliable Rakhi delivery in UK cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leicester, Oxford, Edinburgh, and Cambridge. Through its next-day and even same-day delivery options, the platform ensures that your Rakhi reaches your brother exactly when it should.

“We understand how powerful this festival is for families, especially when they're apart,” says the founder.“Our goal is to remove the barriers of distance and time, and let the spirit of Raksha Bandhan shine through every package we deliver.”

Send Rakhi to USA , Canada, Australia And Beyond

With dedicated warehousing in key countries like the USA, Canada, Australia, India, and the UK, UK Gifts Portal eliminates customs delays and ensures faster delivery. Whether you're planning early or need a last Rakhi to Canada or send Rakhi to Australia urgently, the platform has built the infrastructure to deliver joy when it matters most.

“We don't just export from India,” the founder explains.“We stock and ship from within each country to guarantee speed, lower shipping costs, and the ability to fulfill last-minute orders. This is why customers continue to trust us every year.”

A Curated Collection of Rakhis and Gift Hampers

What sets UK Gifts Portal apart is not just its global reach, but its dedication to quality and personalization. Customers can choose from an extensive and exclusive Rakhi collection from traditional designs to Bhaiya-Bhabhi pair, kids' Rakhi, and designer Rakhis. Each Rakhi is handpicked by experts who understand current trends and traditional aesthetics.

The platform also offers beautifully curated Rakhi hampers that include Indian sweets like Kaju Katli and Besan Ladoo, luxury chocolates, dry fruits, and personalized gift messages. It's not just about sending Rakhi it's about delivering love in the most thoughtful way possible.

Online Rakhi to India Sending Love Back Home

For those abroad looking to send online Rakhi to India, UK Gifts Portal also offers seamless options for gifting back home. Whether your brother is in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmadabad, or in a smaller town, the platform makes it easy to show your love across Indian cities with the same commitment to care and timeliness.

This two-way gifting convenience makes UK Gifts Portal a preferred choice for both sending Rakhi overseas and celebrating with family back in India.

Why UK Gifts Portal Remains a Market Leader

Now in its 10th year, UK Gifts Portal has built more than just a delivery network it has established trust. With no hidden fees, free shipping, and a reputation for on-time performance, the company has earned thousands of loyal customers. Its use of localized warehouses, expert curation, and responsive customer service has positioned it as the go-to Rakhi delivery service worldwide.

This year, as families once again prepare to celebrate Raksha Bandhan from afar, UK Gifts Portal offers peace of mind with its efficient, heartfelt, and beautifully presented gifting options.

Celebrating Every Festival, Every Mile

Beyond Raksha Bandhan, UK Gifts Portal also delivers for occasions like Diwali, Christmas, and Easter helping families across the globe stay emotionally connected year-round. From start to finish, their focus remains the same: delivering joy, tradition, and a touch of home wherever you are in the world.

As the demand to send Rakhi to UK, send Rakhi to USA, Rakhi delivery in UK, send Rakhi to Australia, online Rakhi to India, and last Rakhi to Canada grows, UK Gifts Portal stands ready to make this Raksha Bandhan truly unforgettable.

