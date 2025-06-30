EDGE® Expands Beyond Sneakers As Athletes Discover Hidden Performance Gains Across Sports

New York, NY - June 30, 2025 - What started as a breakthrough for sneaker traction is quietly becoming one of the most versatile performance accessories in sports. EDGE®, known for its innovative outsole grip spray, is seeing unexpected adoption among athletes in football, golf, and even rock climbing - turning a niche product into a cross-sport performance essential.

Originally designed to address a well-known problem in basketball - the rapid decline of sneaker grip after minimal wear - EDGE®'s formula works by safely enhancing rubber surfaces, restoring grip, and improving agility in seconds. But now, athletes across new categories are discovering the same technology works just as well for other critical equipment.

Football players are using EDGE® to instantly clean and refresh glove grip , gaining better ball control without needing to buy new gloves. Golfers are applying the grip wipes to their clubs' hand grips , reporting a tackier, like-new feel on the course. Even climbers and athletes in sports like squash and fencing have found creative uses for EDGE® to maintain peak grip.

“The coolest part is watching athletes innovate with the product,” says Zach Keck, EDGE®'s founder.“We built this for sneakers - but the athletic community keeps finding new ways to apply it to their game, and the results have been incredible.”

The global sports equipment market continues to surge, with performance accessories playing a larger role in athlete preparation. EDGE® is tapping into that demand with a portable, non-toxic spray that enhances grip without damaging surfaces or attracting debris - unlike many sticky or adhesive-based alternatives.

Each 2 oz. bottle is designed to last roughly 80 sessions of athletic use, making it a go-to for athletes looking to boost performance affordably. Plus, its compact size makes it travel-friendly and carry-on approved, perfect for tournaments, competitions, or games on the road.

With partnerships across USA Fencing, NIL deals with college athletes, and upcoming collaborations in golf and football, EDGE® is cementing itself as more than just a sneaker solution - it's becoming an all-in-one grip upgrade for competitive athletes.

The EDGE® team plans to expand availability in 2025 from North America to a more global presence. Athletes can now order directly in 40+ countries at edgespray





