Kazakhstan's Flyarystan Expands Reach With Astana-Batumi Direct Flights
The service will operate from June 2 through August 29, 2026, with bi-weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Departures from Astana are scheduled at 05:45 (GMT+5) on Tuesdays and at 06:50 on Saturdays, while return flights from Batumi will depart at 10:00 on Tuesdays and 11:00 on Saturdays.
In 2026, the airline also intends to reinstate seasonal routes connecting Almaty to Samarkand and Tamchy (Issyk-Kul), Aktau to Baku, and both Almaty and Astana to Alanya (Gazipasha).
FlyArystan, which commenced operations in May 2019, operates as a low-cost carrier under its parent company, Air Astana. Headquartered in Almaty, the airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.
