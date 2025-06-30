Federica Lupis Reaches Over 2,700 Students Worldwide With Structured Online Italian Language Courses On Udemy

MENAFN - GetNews)Italian language instructor and certified interpreter Federica Lupis has announced a significant milestone: her series of Italian courses on Udemy have collectively enrolled over 2,700 students globally. The growing reach of these structured and interactive programs reflects a strong demand for accessible, results-driven online language education.







Offered through the Udemy platform, the courses are designed to support learners at various stages, from complete beginners to those seeking to build on foundational skills. Federica Lupis currently offers three courses: Learn Italian Language – Italian Pronunciation (a free course), Learn Italian Language – Italian for Beginners, and Learn Italian Language – Italian for Intermediate. Each is tailored to deliver measurable progress in grammar, vocabulary, and conversation skills, using clear instruction and culturally relevant context.

The free Italian pronunciation course provides a focused introduction to the phonetics of the language, including targeted exercises for challenging sounds such as the Italian rolled“r.” It serves as an entry point for students who wish to refine their accent and gain confidence before diving into more complex topics.

For beginners, Lupis offers a comprehensive grammar and vocabulary foundation course. It emphasizes everyday conversations and includes interactive quizzes and progress tracking to keep students engaged. Her intermediate course continues that trajectory with expanded sentence structures, idiomatic usage, and authentic dialogue scenarios.

All courses are taught in English with detailed explanations to accommodate international learners. With an average rating of 4.8 on Udemy, these programs have attracted students from various countries and backgrounds, reflecting the universal appeal of learning Italian for travel, heritage, career development, or personal interest.

Federica Lupis brings over a decade of professional experience in language education, with academic credentials in English, French, and Spanish as well as Italian. A qualified interpreter and translator based in Australia, Lupis also independently authored two language strategy books available on Amazon and maintains a YouTube channel dedicated to language learning insights, which has attracted nearly 1,200 subscribers.

“I developed these courses to be practical, accessible, and deeply structured,” said Lupis.“The goal is to give learners the tools they need to approach Italian with clarity and confidence.”

These educational offerings are part of a broader mission by Lupis to make high-quality language instruction available to learners worldwide, regardless of location or previous experience. As the courses continue to gain traction, she plans to expand her content portfolio, including two upcoming books of Italian dialogues for beginners.

Learners can access the courses via her fully operational website, which is scheduled for a future redesign to enhance user experience and expand available learning resources.

For more information or to enroll in the Italian language courses, visit .

About Federica Lupis

Federica Lupis is an Italian language instructor, certified interpreter, and translator with a Master's degree in foreign languages. She has over ten years of experience in language teaching and has helped thousands of students improve their fluency through structured online courses, published books, and digital learning platforms.