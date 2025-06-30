Young Innovator's Glove Wrap Nets $50K From Top Investors

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Eight‐year‐old Gavin Batarse, CEO of Glove Wrap, secured a $50,000 investment from Mark Cuban and Michael Rubin on the US 'Shark Tank' stage for his ingenious sports glove accessory. The lightweight elastic band, costing just $3 to produce and retailing at $19.99, simplifies the process of breaking in baseball, softball or hockey gloves by holding a ball in place until a perfect pocket is formed.

Gavin pitched with clarity and maturity, explaining that a single wrap around the glove achieves in minutes what traditional methods take weeks to accomplish. His father, Jon, and sister, Morgan, supported the presentation, highlighting initial sales of over 1,000 units-garnering nearly $20,000 in revenue since launch in 2022. Profit estimates, based on a $10 wholesale price, underscored strong margins, prompting visible approval from the shark panel.

Though some sharks, including Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner, opted out-Corcoran citing overlap with existing bands-Cuban suggested an alternative route: offering Glove Wrap in bulk to baseball teams and organizers, enabling branded giveaways to fans and players. Rubin endorsed the broader brand opportunity, stating he'd back any future ventures by Gavin, but only if Cuban joined the deal, leading to their joint offer valuing Glove Wrap at around $227,000 for 22% equity.

Gavin's appearance marks him as the youngest entrepreneur to secure a deal on the show. The Batarse family, based in Orange County, California, first introduced the band in 2022 when rubber bands fell short while breaking in Gavin's new glove. The result: a latex‐free thermoplastic elastomer band tailored to shape gloves evenly, gaining traction among amateur and Major League players alike.

See also Axiom 4 Grounded as ISS Air Leak Exposes Structural Limits

Following the televised pitch, the team reported substantial upticks in demand. By October 2024, Glove Wrap products had landed in over 200 retail outlets, including 165 Dick's Sporting Goods locations and approximately 40 Scheels stores in Arizona. That same summer, the company became the official glove wrap supplier of Major League Baseball, bolstered by exposure during All‐Star Week in Dallas.

Media attention has driven social impact as well: the Glove Wrap Instagram account boasts more than 400,000 followers, with content viewed in excess of 100 million times. Despite the newfound fame, the Batarses emphasise their continuing focus on growth and normal family life; Jon, an executive pastor and marketing professional, noted that orders keep flowing but Gavin and his sister remain grounded.

Banking on mentorship from Cuban and Rubin, the team intends to scale distribution through professional affiliations and deeper retail penetration. The suggestion to target baseball teams with bulk packaging aligns with their new MLB licensing, offering a pathway into organised sport markets.

Gavin's win echoes earlier youth success stories on the show, including 13‐year‐old Sophie Overton's Wise Pocket venture, yet he stands out as the youngest to close a deal. His combination of product simplicity, market insight, financial awareness and pitch confidence may set a precedent for young entrepreneurs in sports innovation.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?