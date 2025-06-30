Easou Tech Stakes Big On Tokenisation And Data Centre Expansion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Easou Technology Holdings Ltd surged as much as 69 per cent to HK$7 before settling at HK$5.88, responding to a strategic 10‐year agreement with a Hong Kong tech firm to co‐develop real‐world‐asset tokenisation and digital asset products. The agreement, coupled with a letter of intent to invest up to HK$3 billion in data centre acquisitions, signals a significant pivot for the Shenzhen‐headquartered digital technology group.

The 10‐year development pact positions Easou at the forefront of a booming tokenisation trend. With the global RWA tokenisation market now valued at US$24 billion - private credit representing over half that sum - the timing gives Easou a chance to capitalise on institutional and retail appetite for immutable, on‐chain asset exposure.

Under the agreement, Easou's partner in Hong Kong will provide technological infrastructure and regulatory insight. Together they will craft tokenised products spanning private credit, real estate and commodities, tapping into growing investor demand for fractionalised, programmable yield instruments. Analysts expect such collaboration to drive Easou's AI‐powered content, recommendation engine, and blockchain capabilities to new heights.

Market watchers also note that Ethereum remains dominant in tokenisation - hosting about US$7.5 billion of RWA tokens - but newer blockchains such as Solana, Aptos and Avalanche are gaining ground in niche sectors. Easou's decade‐long commitment may allow it to adapt across multiple ledger protocols and regulatory frameworks.

The announcement arrived amid a flurry of capital‐raising activity for Easou: on 20 June it placed 57.33 million shares at HK$3.20 each for gross proceeds of around HK$183.5 million, primarily earmarked for deepening its AI‐driven content ecosystem - including short drama, online gaming, content ad tech, and overseas expansion. Chairman Wang Xi also agreed to a 75‐day lock‐up on his shareholding, a gesture insurers interpret as a show of confidence.

Wang Xi described the tokenisation initiative as“a pivotal step” in building an AI‐and‐content synergy, while the capital placement strengthens Easou's balance sheet, allowing it to invest across new domains without diluting core content investments.

Turning attention to its second headline move, Easou signed a letter of intent to deploy up to HK$3 billion towards acquiring data centres in key Asian markets, including Hong Kong, Japan or Southeast Asia. Industry sources suggest the facilities will support the computing demands of tokenisation platforms and AI workloads - marrying robust infrastructure with financial innovation.

Easou's stock performance reflects the market's enthusiasm. The share price rose over 8 per cent earlier in the week to HK$3.51 following the share placement announcement. The near‐tripling to HK$7 on tokenisation news demonstrates confidence in the long‐term vision and revenue potential of its dual strategy.

Still, investors caution about execution risks. Developing tokenised products requires navigating evolving global regulations, particularly in Asia. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission has signalled willingness to regulate stablecoins, custodians and tokenised offerings as part of its digital‐asset hub initiative, which includes new licensing regimes and frameworks for RWAs. Easou and its partner will need consistent compliance and adaptive governance structures over the decade‐long horizon.

Capital deployment into data infrastructure is capital intensive and faces competitive pressures from established cloud providers. Achieving scale and operational efficiency will be crucial if Easou's data‐centre investments are to complement its tokenisation ambitions rather than become a costly diversion.

Easou's strategy illustrates several emerging trends: the convergence of AI‐content and blockchain infrastructure; the pivot to tokenised finance underpinned by robust tech stacks; and Asia‐based companies aligning with local regulatory expansions. By investing in both digital asset innovation and foundational infrastructure, Easou aims to move beyond its role as an AI recommendation engine provider into a multi‐vector technology aggregator.

