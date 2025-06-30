Real Money Online Casinos Canada 2025 - Robocat Launches 200 Top Online Slots With Bonuses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RoboCat Keeps Betting on Adding New Titles To Their Catalogue of 8,000+ Games In Order to Differentiate the Brand from the Rest of Real Money Online Casinos in the Country

RoboCat Casino has recently announced the introduction of 200 new online slots to their catalogue of games, as the brand pushes through the second half of the year to accomplish its goal of becoming the best online casino in Canada for different audiences, including players who prefer online slots, live casino, instant games and reload bonuses.

RoboCat has placed strategic emphasis on online slots in its latest platform update, responding directly to internal data that confirms this category as the most actively played among users. To meet growing demand, the brand has introduced 200 new titles from industry-leading providers, further enriching its slots portfolio with greater variety and quality, in order to become the best online casino in the country.

Along with the rollout of new slots, RoboCat has announced the launch of new bonuses and promotions to complement this upgrade, highlighting a new welcome offer: 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins + a surprise bonus worth up to $300 CAD .

Furthermore, the brand has also announced additional bonuses such as weekly reload free spins, cashback, weekend reload free spins, amongst other exclusive perks available for new and existing players.

RoboCat Reaffirms Its Commitment to Leading the Market in Game Variety

RoboCat believes that becoming the best online casino in Canada starts with delivering exceptional game variety. Staying true to this goal, the platform continues to expand its library monthly. Its latest update features 200 new online slots, including progressive jackpots, MegaWays, Cluster Pays, Hold & Win, video slots, and classic bar slots, offering a rich mix of innovation and timeless favorites for every type of player.

The brand has released a preview on the most popular titles added to their catalogue: Eggs of Fortune 7, Coin Bang Bang Hold & Win, Sizzling Hot, Fruit Train Express Hold & Win, Office Party, Juicy Crystal, Disco Rush Hold & Win, 3 Capybaras, Fireball Fury Hot Bonus, Cash Blitz, Grand Bison, Super Grand Link Express Hold & Win, Wild Joker Blitz, Tuna Overload Multiplier, 8K Ultra Gold Ultimate, Only Coins, Noble Crown, Zeus Winpot and Brain Washed.

RoboCat comments that they decided to select these games because they have been successful in other regions of the world, and therefore, introducing them to Canadian players is a smart decision based on their internal insights and data. By delivering exactly what players want, RoboCat wants to cement its position as the best online casino for playing online slots, particularly, new titles.

Furthermore, the addition of these 200 new slots has only been possible by creating strategic alliances with industry-leading providers such as ONLYPLAY, Shady Lady, ELA Games, VoltEnt, Octoplay, Iron Dog, Felix Gaming and Betsoft, marking a new chapter in the evolution of RoboCat in Canada.

To explore RoboCat's new selection of online slots, visit the official website.

RoboCat's New Bonuses Aim at Cementing Its Position in the Canadian Online Gambling Industry

Along with the rollout of 200 new online slots, the brand has also introduced new bonuses and promotions to complement this launch, because as stated by RoboCat, they want to reward new and existing players generously, so they have more reasons to join and play on their platform.

The main bonus available for new players is the renovated welcome offer, which rewards players with 100% extra on their first deposit, 200 Free Spins and a Bonus Crab, which is a surprise bonus that can bring players up to $300 CAD for free .

RoboCat believes that, in order to be considered as the best online casino in Canada, it is important to reward players accordingly, and it all begins by offering a proper welcome bonus, which is why the brand has worked tremendously on improving it based on their internal data and players' preferences.

Furthermore, RoboCat has announced that players can claim more bonuses after redeeming the welcome offer, highlighting a 15% weekly cashback bonus up to $4,500 CAD, 50 free spins on any new deposit during the week and 50 free spins on new deposits during the weekend, as well as access to exclusive events such as the Live Trivia Game, with prizes up to $3,000 for free.

RoboCat wants to reinforce the presence of its brand by highlighting its generous bonuses and promotions, and therefore, they have revealed their commitment towards releasing new offers which will reward players accordingly, further cementing the position of the brand as the best online casino available nowadays.

RoboCat Speeds Up Withdrawals Amidst the Launch of New Online Slots

RoboCat wants players to have access to new games, and at the same time, fully control their money, and it includes being able to cash out winnings fast and at any time they want to. This is why the brand has sped up withdrawals, now allowing players to cash out their winnings instantly with flexible limits, ideal for both new players and high rollers.

The brand believes that, in order to be considered as the best online casino by Canadian players, it is key to issue withdrawals fast, and this is why RoboCat has adopted high-tech payments technology and forged strategic partnerships with payments processors to make it possible for players to receive their payouts within the same day.

RoboCat Confirms the 200 New Online Slots Are Available on Mobile

As stated by RoboCat, a platform cannot be labeled as the best online casino in Canada unless it offers an outstanding mobile gaming experience, which is exactly why the brand has upgraded their mobile website to support the new 200+ online slots added to the catalogue of games.

RoboCat wants players to enjoy an outstanding gaming experience on any iOS or Android mobile device, and hence why the brand has added new features to their mobile website, so they get full access to the catalogues of games, including the 200 new online slots.

Furthermore, the platform has confirmed that all the new bonuses are also available on mobile, allowing new and existing players to redeem them easily from any mobile device. In addition, the brand has announced the introduction of mobile-exclusive promotions, paving the path for the introduction of RoboCat's native mobile app in early 2026.

RoboCat is doubling down on mobile because, according to their stats, nearly 60% of their players play on mobile devices. Therefore, in order to be considered as the overall best online casino in Canada, the brand is actively working on delivering the best mobile gambling experience in the country.

RoboCat Rolls Out New Responsible Gambling Measures and Solutions

RoboCat predicts that the addition of new games and bonuses is going to increase their customer base by 3-5% by the end of Q3 2025, and therefore, the brand understands the need for introducing stronger responsible gambling measures and solutions to protect new and existing players.

RoboCat has introduced new features such as deposit limits, to control how much money players spend funding their accounts on the platform. In addition, the brand now allows players to set wagers limits as well as loss limits in order to control their online gambling activities.

RoboCat also provides support to players who need to close their accounts temporarily or permanently, via exclusive customer support channels available 24/7.

In conclusion, RoboCat understands how new games and bonuses can entice players to spend more time and money on their platform, and hence, why it is important to have the right tools and mechanisms in play to prevent and combat problem gambling and thus protect their players while delivering an outstanding online gaming experience.

About RoboCat

RoboCat is a Canadian online casino owned by Stellar Ltd and licensed by the Offshore Finance Authority of The State of Anjouan. Offering over 8,000+ real money games, instant withdrawals, generous bonuses and an outstanding mobile gambling experience, it has quickly become one of the best online casinos currently available in Canada.



