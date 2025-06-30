Fanuc Releases Roboguide V10 With Virtual Reality And Upgraded 64-Bit Performance

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fanuc unveils 'enhanced, next-generation' robot simulation software

June 30, 2025 by Sam Francis

Fanuc America has unveiled RoboGuide Version 10, a significantly upgraded release of its flagship offline robot programming and simulation software.

Designed to help manufacturers streamline automation workflows, RoboGuide V10 introduces a suite of enhancements focused on performance, visualization, and user experience.

RoboGuide enables users to design, program, and simulate robotic workcells in 3D – eliminating the need for physical prototypes and reducing both development time and cost.

The new version brings several powerful capabilities to the table:



Immersive virtual reality support : RoboGuide V10 introduces full VR capabilities, allowing users to view and interact with robotic workcells in a highly immersive environment. This enhances spatial awareness and enables intuitive walk-throughs and playback.

64-bit architecture : Now a 64-bit application, RoboGuide delivers improved speed, higher processing power, and greater capacity to handle complex automation systems.

Redesigned user interface : A modernized interface with ribbon-style toolbars, floating/docking windows, and improved graphics offers a more intuitive user experience. A new drag-and-drop tool makes it faster to add and configure robots. Expanded native CAD support : The latest release allows users to import a wider range of native CAD file formats, simplifying the process of integrating 3D models into automation layouts.

Eric Potter, general manager of Fanuc America's Robot Application Segment, says:“With the release of RoboGuide V10, we're offering a more powerful, user-friendly simulation platform that aligns with the evolving needs of automation professionals.

“This next-generation tool helps users visualize and validate workcell performance before installation, without the cost or delay of building a prototype.”

Available now with shared licensing

RoboGuide V10 is available now and can be used alongside the previous version under a single license, giving users access to the latest features without disrupting existing workflows.

For additional support and resources, Fanuc America's Tech Transfer site offers a wide range of engineering tutorials, tips, and videos covering robot and cobot programming, setup, and integration.

The site serves students, customers, integrators, and industry partners looking to expand their automation knowledge.