Yellow Tail Tech Adds Devops On AWS Track To Its Lnx For Jobs Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SILVER SPRING, Md., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Tail Tech, a training provider known for preparing career-changers for in-demand IT roles, has officially launched a new DevOps on AWS track as part of its flagship Lnx for Jobs program. This move marks a strategic expansion aimed at helping aspiring cloud engineers and AWS DevOps Engineer professionals gain job-ready skills using industry-standard AWS-native tools.

With the rising demand for professionals who can automate, deploy, and monitor applications in cloud environments, the DevOps on AWS track bridges the gap between foundational IT training and specialized cloud automation expertise.

This newly launched track enables students to build and manage enterprise-level cloud infrastructure while gaining practical experience in areas like Infrastructure as Code (IaC), containerization, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), and event-driven architecture.

Designed for Career Transitioners, Built for Real-World Jobs

Yellow Tail Tech's DevOps on AWS track was crafted with career-changers in mind. Many of Yellow Tail Tech's students come from non-tech backgrounds, so the track starts by building a strong foundation in DevOps fundamentals before diving into real-world projects.

The full program is broken into three key phases:

Phase 1: Learning the Fundamentals

Over 8 weeks, students meet live with professional instructors twice a week (Mondays and Fridays, 7–9 PM EST). They dive deep into the AWS ecosystem and gain hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code (IaC), CI/CD Pipelines, Containerization , Event-driven Architectures, Monitoring, Logging, Security, Cost and Performance Optimization.

Phase 2: Real-World Apprenticeship

After the core training, students enter a 6-week apprenticeship designed to simulate real-world DevOps work. They work through up to 20 cloud-based projects that reinforce cost-efficiency, scalability, and security, all aligned with AWS best practices.

Phase 3: Certification Preparation

Finally, students receive two weeks of targeted AWS DevOps Engineer – Professional exam prep. With mock exams, live reviews, and feedback from instructors, this phase ensures students are ready to validate their knowledge with a respected industry credential.

Built Into Your Yellow Tail Journey

The DevOps on AWS track is a natural next step for students who have completed the core Lnx for Jobs curriculum, including RHCSA , Security+ , and Career Coaching. "Adding the AWS DevOps track to the Lnx for Jobs program gives our students a sharper competitive edge,” said Jubee Vilceus, CEO of Yellow Tail Tech.“It's not just about knowing cloud terms. It's about confidently applying those skills in real-world scenarios using the same tools Fortune 500 companies rely on.”

Helping You Launch the Career You Deserve

Yellow Tail Tech 's mission has always been about access and opportunity. The new DevOps on AWS track reflects that commitment.

Want in?

If you've completed the foundational training (Lnx for Jobs, RHCSA, Security+, and Apprenticeship/Career Coaching), you're eligible to join. Reach out to Yellow Tail Tech's Career Success Team to get started.

