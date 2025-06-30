Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bangladeshi Mango Exhibition At Souq Waqif Closed Early After Stocks Sell Out

Bangladeshi Mango Exhibition At Souq Waqif Closed Early After Stocks Sell Out


2025-06-30 02:00:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Bangladeshi Mango Festival, known as the Hamba Exhibition, has been closed ahead of schedule after all available mango stocks were sold out due to overwhelming demand.

Organized by Souq Waqif management in collaboration with the Bangladeshi Embassy in Doha, the event was initially planned to run until July 1 but concluded early after drawing large crowds during its first edition.
In a statement posted on X, Souq Waqif announced:“We would like to inform you that the Hamba Exhibition of Bangladeshi Mangoes and Products at Souq Waqif is now closed due to all fresh mango stocks being sold out.”
“We sincerely thank all our valued visitors for the incredible turnout and enthusiastic participation,” the organizers added.

MENAFN30062025000063011010ID1109742717

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search