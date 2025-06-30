Bangladeshi Mango Exhibition At Souq Waqif Closed Early After Stocks Sell Out
Doha, Qatar: The Bangladeshi Mango Festival, known as the Hamba Exhibition, has been closed ahead of schedule after all available mango stocks were sold out due to overwhelming demand.
Organized by Souq Waqif management in collaboration with the Bangladeshi Embassy in Doha, the event was initially planned to run until July 1 but concluded early after drawing large crowds during its first edition.
In a statement posted on X, Souq Waqif announced:“We would like to inform you that the Hamba Exhibition of Bangladeshi Mangoes and Products at Souq Waqif is now closed due to all fresh mango stocks being sold out.”
“We sincerely thank all our valued visitors for the incredible turnout and enthusiastic participation,” the organizers added.
