The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Tarnisha Fitzgerald, MSN, FNP-BC, PMHNP As An Inner Circle Lifetime Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tarnisha Fitzgerald, MSN, FNP-BC, PMHNP, is the founder and clinical leader of Fitzgerald Primary Care LLC, where she provides comprehensive primary care services tailored to meet both the physical and mental health needs of her patients. With over 25 years of experience in nursing, Tarnisha brings a compassionate, patient-centered approach to every aspect of care.

Dual-certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner and a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Tarnisha integrates pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments to address a wide range of conditions. Her care model prioritizes patient education and collaboration with multidisciplinary teams to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Tarnisha began her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1996 and rose through the ranks to become Divisional Director of Clinical Operations for CommuniCare Family of Companies. In that role, she led clinical oversight for 24 long-term care facilities across three states. Today, she continues to make a direct impact through her own practice, driven by a mission to improve healthcare delivery and mentor the next generation of providers.

Her academic achievements include degrees from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, Global Health Nurse Training Services, the University of Notre Dame of Maryland, Simmons University, and Walden University. She is nationally certified as both an FNP-BC and a PMHNP.

Tarnisha's work has been recognized with honors including being named a "Hero" at the Lifespan Conference for her contributions to healthcare. She credits her success to faith, family, and her mentor Ms. Karen Ball. Outside of work, she enjoys fishing and spending time with her husband, James Fitzgerald III, and their children James IV, Semaje', and Tamya.

Looking ahead, Tarnisha aims to further expand her practice while continuing to guide and inspire future healthcare professionals. Her philosophy-rooted in faith and a deep commitment to community wellness-continues to guide her journey.

