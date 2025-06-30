MP Waterfall Accident: Bodies Of Three Youths Recovered, CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 30 (IANS) Bodies of all three missing youths have been recovered from Brihaspati Kund (waterfall) in the Brijpur police station locality on Monday.

The Chief Minister has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. He also expressed profound grief over the death of the three youths who were swept away by a strong current in the Susi Jalprapat, also known as Brihaspati Kund, a natural water body.

“The news of the death of three youths due to drowning in Brihaspati Kund waterfall in Brijpur police station area of Panna district is heart-wrenching,” the Chief Minister wrote, adding that the bodies of the three youths, missing since Sunday, were recovered on Monday by the SDRF team.

“We all stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. The families of the deceased will be given financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each,” he wrote.

The incident occurred along the Panna–Pahadikhera road on Sunday, when three friends, one from Satna and the other two from Panna, entered the water to bathe and were caught in a sudden surge.

“Bodies of the three youths have been recovered and sent for post-mortem,” said Mahendra Singh Bhadauria, the investigating officer and in-charge of Brijpur police station, while speaking to IANS.

“They have been identified as Twarit Choudhary, Krishna Sharma, and Abhishek Berman. They are all in the age group of 18 to 20 years,” the officer added.

A joint rescue operation was launched by teams from Brijpur police station in Panna district and Baraundha police station in neighbouring Satna district. Divers and personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were also deployed to assist in the search.

However, the operation had to be suspended on Sunday evening due to poor visibility and safety concerns after nightfall. The search resumed early Monday morning, with teams scouring the kund and surrounding areas.

Local villagers also joined the efforts, offering logistical support and sharing insights into the terrain.

This is not the first such incident at Brihaspati Kund. In recent years, the site has witnessed multiple drownings, including the death of a medical student from Kanpur in 2024, who jumped in to save a friend.

Despite its popularity as a tourist destination, the site lacks adequate safety infrastructure, such as warning signs, lifeguards, or barricades, raising concerns about visitor safety.

Brihaspati Kund, also known as Susi Jalprapat, is a waterfall and natural crater located in the Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, near Kalinjar Fort. It is a popular tourist spot known for its scenic beauty and religious significance, with legends attributing its origin to Dev Guru Brihaspati.