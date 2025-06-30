Business-Critical Mails In Spam Folders: Why Real Emails Look Fake Now
|
Subject lines should set expectations
Use clear, predictable language. Instead of“IMPORTANT: Read this now!”, try“Reminder: Benefits enrollment closes Friday”.
|
Lead with context before asking for action
Start with a reference point:“You recently submitted a travel claim...” or“As part of your onboarding...”.
|
Limit urgency to what's truly urgent
Too many“ASAP”s will breed indifference. Use urgency sparingly – and explain why it matters. Remember:
|
Minimise links and avoid vague CTAs
Avoid phrases like“click here” or hyperlinking whole sentences. Provide a fallback path:
|
Be cautious with tone and formatting
Avoid shouty subject lines, gimmicky language, or inconsistent formatting that can trigger filters.
|
Test before sending
Run your email through spam-filter testing tools to see what might flag it (Mail-Tester or GlockApps ).
Get your digital paperwork in order
Even the best-written email may never reach its recipient if your authentication protocols aren't properly configured. SPF, DKIM, and DMARC are three essential technical settings that help prove your email really came from your domain.
-
SPF tells email providers which servers are allowed to send emails using your domain name - helping stop spammers from pretending to be you.
DKIM adds a digital signature to your emails to prove they really came from you and weren't changed along the way.
DMARC brings SPF and DKIM together by setting rules for what to do with suspicious emails (like send them to spam or block them) and sends reports to your IT team so they can spot abuse.
“These protocols are a bit like a digital passport,” Collard explains.“Without them, even a genuine email may not make it through.”
But even technically sound emails can fall flat if they don't look legitimate to the reader. That's why it's just as important to consider how your internal teams craft and send messages.
Internal brand security: don't just train recipients – train senders too
Cyber awareness is often focused on detection. But to maintain deliverability and trust, sender behaviour matters too. Teach teams to avoid accidental red flags. Share templates and subject line guides. And ensure that employees – especially those sending to large groups – understand the basics of trustworthy communication.
Consistency is key. Make sure communications come from the same official addresses, follow familiar formats, and maintain a recognizable tone. This teaches recipients what to expect – and what to be cautious of – building a clearer line between legitimate messages and possible fakes.
“This is part of internal brand hygiene,” says Collard.“When your team consistently communicates clearly and predictably, you build trust over time – with both employees and clients. That trust makes your emails easier to recognise, safer to deliver, and more likely to be opened.”
In a world where AI can impersonate your tone and template with ease ( ), your best defence is to sound like yourself – and help others know what to expect when you speak.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of KnowBe4.
-
Downloa
Shar
Contact details:
Anne Dolinschek
KnowBe4
Email: ...
TJ Coenraad
Red Ribbon
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment