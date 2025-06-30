Total Area Sown Under Kharif Crop Crosses 262.15 Lakh Hectares So Far

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The area under the ongoing kharif crop sowing has increased to 262.15 lakh hectares so far this year, which represents an 11.3 per cent increase compared to 235.44 lakh hectares in the same period last year, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Monday showed.

The increase of 26.71 lakh hectares in sown area in the early part of the season augurs well for higher production, which in turn would increase the incomes of farmers and also help to keep food inflation in check.

The official figures show that the area under rice is 35.02 lakh hectares as on June 27 this year, as compared to 23.78 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

The area under pulses such as urad and moong has been reported at 21.09 lakh hectares as compared to 15.37 lakh hectares during the same period last year. This increase of 5.37 lakh hectares in the early part of the season is a good beginning, as an increase in the production of pulses plays a key role in controlling inflation.

The area covered under coarse cereals or millets such as jowar, bajra, and ragi has shot up to 41.75 lakh hectares during the current season so far, from 35.01 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous year.

The sown area has gone up in the current season as better monsoon rains have facilitated the sowing in unirrigated areas of the country, which account for close to 50 per cent of the country's farmland.

The area under sugarcane has also increased to 55.16 lakh hectares from 54.88 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous year.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 28 this year, approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the marketing season 2025-26 to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their crops and incentivise production.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for nigerseed (Rs 820 per quintal), followed by ragi (Rs 596 per quintal), cotton (Rs 589 per quintal) and sesamum (Rs 579 per quintal).