Alectra Supports New Emergency Shelter For Barrie Youth With $25,000 Donation To Youth Haven

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. is contributing $25,000 to support Youth Haven's capital campaign to build a new emergency shelter for vulnerable youth in downtown Barrie.

“We are deeply grateful to Alectra for their generous support of Youth Haven. Their contribution plays a vital role in providing safety, shelter, and hope to vulnerable youth in our community,” said Lucy Gowers, Executive Director, Youth Haven.“More than an act of generosity, it represents a meaningful investment in building brighter futures. Thank you for believing in our mission and for helping create lasting, positive change in the lives of the youth we serve. Thank you for choosing to be the difference!”

The campaign, led by Youth Haven and supported by the Simcoe County Home Builders' Association (SCHBA), aims to replace the current shelter, which is aging and no longer meets the needs of the community. The new facility will provide safe, supportive and accessible emergency housing for youth aged 16 to 24, who face homelessness or housing insecurity across Simcoe County.

Construction began in November 2024 at the existing site, with SCHBA members and community partners contributing skilled labour, materials and donations to complete the rebuild within four weeks.

“Alectra continues to show what it means to be a true community partner. Their generous support of Youth Haven's new emergency shelter will have a lasting impact on the lives of young people in Barrie and across Simcoe County,” said Mayor Alex Nuttall, City of Barrie.“We're grateful for their commitment to making a meaningful difference where it's needed most.”

Alectra's contribution is part of its AlectraCARES community support program, which helps fund vital services, shelters, and programs that address social needs and promote youth well-being.

“At Alectra, we believe in building stronger, more resilient communities, and that starts with supporting youth who are facing some of life's toughest challenges,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc.“Youth Haven provides a critical lifeline for young people in Simcoe County, and we're proud to support the creation of a safe, welcoming space where they can access the care and stability they deserve.”

Youth Haven offers emergency shelter, transitional housing, outreach services, and life-skills programs to youth across Simcoe County. The new shelter will enhance the organization's ability to provide trauma-informed care, counselling and wraparound support services.

