IGY SAVANNAH HARBOR MARINA LAUNCHES SUPERYACHT RIVER DOCK, WELCOMES NEW VESSELS AND LAUNCHES ON DOCKWA

Savannah Harbor Marina

Savannah Customers on River Dock

Historic Savannah

The new marina features 100 berths and over 1,300 linear feet for superyachts, offering a premier stopover for vessels of all sizes in the heart of Savannah.

- Jedison Knowles, Marina General ManagerSAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IGY Marinas today announced exciting operational developments at IGY Savannah Harbor Marina, notably the opening of dockage custom designed to accommodate large yachts and superyachts. The marina also officially launched on the Dockwa berth reservation platform. These enhancements, and the recent commencement of fueling operations, further strengthen Savannah's position as a premier destination along the southeastern U.S. coast.Open since last month, IGY Savannah Harbor Marina is already welcoming annual and transient clients, as boaters from both the local and broader nautical markets come to experience the new state-of-the-art IGY facility. In the few weeks since IGY Savannah Harbor Marina opened, this newest IGY marina has welcomed a steady flow of transient yachts with more arrivals anticipated as the season progresses.“We're encouraged by the early momentum and the positive reception to our Dockwa integration,” said Jedison Knowles, Marina General Manager.“Looking ahead, we are committed to building on this foundation and making IGY Savannah Harbor Marina a top-tier destination for local boaters and for the global yachting community.”“IGY Savannah Harbor Marina is the best and most convenient place to stay if you want to visit this beautiful city. The staff are friendly and competent, the facilities include beautiful private restrooms with showers, a laundry, and excellent floating docks,” said the owner of a 42' Catalina.“This peaceful marina is tucked away, and we barely felt the waters move. If we visit Savannah again, we will certainly try to book a slip here at IGY Savannah Harbor Marina.”The marina is now live on Dockwa - a well-established digital reservation platform. This capability streamlines the booking experience at IGY Savannah Harbor Marina for boat owners, captains, crew, and yacht managers planning visits to Savannah.Superyacht Dockage and Fueling CapabilitiesTo meet growing demand, IGY Savannah Harbor Marina today opened an additional 1,300 linear feet of dockage specifically engineered to accommodate superyachts. With deep-water access and a protected basin layout, the marina is designed to comfortably host vessels up to 350 feet LOA, offering ideal conditions for large vessels navigating between destinations or visiting Savannah. Full fueling services are available on-site, offering both marine diesel and gasoline with high-speed pumps and flexible scheduling for bunkering operations.Savannah: A Historic and Cultural Southern GemSet against the backdrop of Georgia's most iconic coastal city, IGY Savannah Harbor Marina offers mariners a unique opportunity to explore historic charm, world-class cuisine, and vibrant arts and culture. Whether walking the cobblestone streets of the Historic District or enjoying luxury dining and shopping along the waterfront, Savannah offers a rich destination experience for crew and guests alike.Looking AheadAs the seasonal migration of yachts from the Mediterranean back to the Caribbean approaches, the new IGY Savannah Harbor Marina is emerging as a key stopover. With top-tier amenities, a growing regional reputation, and easy to use advanced reservation system, this new IGY location is well positioned to conveniently serve transient superyachts.Contact IGY Savannah Harbor on +1 912-275-5810 or ....###END###About IGY MarinasIGY's worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 23 marinas across 13 countries. As a subsidiary of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world's largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies, including Fraser Yachts and Northrop & Johnson. Discover IGY Marinas' network at .IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 / ...

Tammy Gedman

IGY Marinas

+1 954-510-3309

email us here

